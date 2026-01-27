Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

Rajasthan weather alert: Thunderstorms, winds 30-40 kmph Jan 27 IMD.
Rajasthan’s weather today on January 27, 2026, will see a mix of unsettled conditions as an active western disturbance influences the northern plains, bringing increased cloud cover, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several parts of the state. According to the latest forecast, winds are expected to reach 30–40 km/h, especially over western and central Rajasthan, making conditions breezy and cool throughout much of the day. Isolated light rainfall or drizzle is also possible in regions close to the Punjab-Haryana border and in pockets of eastern districts.
Minimum temperatures across the plains are forecast around 8–12°C, while daytime highs may reach 20–22°C, slightly lower than average due to persistent cloudiness and the influence of the disturbance. Some cold pockets in northern Rajasthan could see colder morning temperatures, reinforcing the winter chill. Afternoon sunshine may break through cloud cover intermittently, providing brief warming before additional storm activity develops later in the day.
Rajasthan Weather Patterns and Regional Details
In western districts such as Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer, gusty winds and dusty conditions may be more pronounced, as wind speeds pick up across open desert plains. Eastern regions, including Jaipur and Ajmer, are more likely to experience cloud-induced cooling and isolated rain showers, which could contribute to slippery roads and reduced road visibility during sudden downpours. Early morning fog patches may form in some areas, briefly slowing early travel, but are expected to lift by late morning.
Rajasthan Weekly Weather Forecast
IMD warnings show thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on Jan 27; this is the only active warning day in the coming week.
No thunderstorms or squall warnings issued for Jan 28–Feb 1, indicating a quick return to calmer conditions.
Drier and more stable winter weather expected across most districts after Jan 27.
Light fog or frost may still occur in isolated pockets in the mornings.
Overall, no major rain or wind hazards are forecast beyond January 27’s activity