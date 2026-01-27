Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

Rajasthan’s weather today on January 27, 2026, will see a mix of unsettled conditions as an active western disturbance influences the northern plains, bringing increased cloud cover, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several parts of the state. According to the latest forecast, winds are expected to reach 30–40 km/h, especially over western and central Rajasthan, making conditions breezy and cool throughout much of the day. Isolated light rainfall or drizzle is also possible in regions close to the Punjab-Haryana border and in pockets of eastern districts.