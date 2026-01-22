Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Scattered Showers in the West Districts

Rajasthan weather today is dry cold wave, 8-25 °C. Jaipur, Udaipur, and clear skies dominate.
Rajasthan temperature today, Jodhpur 25/10°C, Bikaner 23/9°C, humidity 50-80%,, farmers alert.
IMD rain forecastfor Rajasthan, dust stormsin East Rajasthan, 20-30% precipitation chance.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall and thunderstorm alert for parts of Rajasthan amid shifting winter conditions influenced by a Western Disturbance (WD). Though much of the state has remained largely dry and cool, the changing weather pattern is expected to bring cloudiness, isolated showers, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days.
Rain and Thunderstorm Warning
For January 22–23, 2026, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) at isolated places across West and East Rajasthan. This includes most divisions of the state due to the trough associated with the WD. Scattered light to moderate rain, locally termed “Mawath” in Rajasthan, is expected in several districts on 22–23 January. In western and northern districts such as Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar, hailstorm potential has also been flagged on 23 January.
Following this active spell, the state is forecast to return to generally dry conditions around January 24–25, with falling minimum temperatures and possible dense morning fog in some areas.
Current Conditions and Temperatures
Weather today across much of Rajasthan remains dry with clear to partly cloudy skies, though cloud cover has increased in many northern and western areas. Dense fog has been reported early mornings in districts such as Bikaner, Jaipur, and Alwar, reducing visibility.
Typical daytime maximum temperatures are around 22–25°C, with night minimums ranging from 8–12°C, reinforcing cold wave persistence in several pockets. Relative humidity levels are moderate, and air quality indices remain within acceptable ranges for most cities.
Rajasthan Weather Outlook
January 22: Expect isolated thunderstorm activity across the state with gusty winds and possible light showers.
January 23: Showers may become more scattered, with hail risks in parts of northern and western Rajasthan.
January 24–25: Weather will gradually clear, accompanied by cooler nights and morning fog in many areas.
Residents and visitors should monitor real-time IMD updates and local forecasts, plan travel accordingly, and exercise caution during periods of thunderstorms or sudden weather changes.