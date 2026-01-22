Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Scattered Showers in the West Districts

Rajasthan rain alert IMD thunderstorms West January 22. Today 8-25°C clear cold wave; temperature update Jodhpur Bikaner caution winds hail possible.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
IMD weather forecast for Rajasthan
Imd weather forecast for Rajasthan | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan weather today is dry cold wave, 8-25 °C. Jaipur, Udaipur, and clear skies dominate.​

  • Rajasthan temperature today, Jodhpur 25/10°C, Bikaner 23/9°C, humidity 50-80%,, farmers alert.​

  • IMD rain forecastfor Rajasthan, dust stormsin East Rajasthan, 20-30% precipitation chance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall and thunderstorm alert for parts of Rajasthan amid shifting winter conditions influenced by a Western Disturbance (WD). Though much of the state has remained largely dry and cool, the changing weather pattern is expected to bring cloudiness, isolated showers, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days.

Rain and Thunderstorm Warning

For January 22–23, 2026, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) at isolated places across West and East Rajasthan. This includes most divisions of the state due to the trough associated with the WD. Scattered light to moderate rain, locally termed “Mawath” in Rajasthan, is expected in several districts on 22–23 January. In western and northern districts such as Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar, hailstorm potential has also been flagged on 23 January.

Following this active spell, the state is forecast to return to generally dry conditions around January 24–25, with falling minimum temperatures and possible dense morning fog in some areas. Rajasthan rain alert, IMD thunderstorms, West January 22, Jodhpur, Bikaner, 30-40 kmph winds.​

Current Conditions and Temperatures

Weather today across much of Rajasthan remains dry with clear to partly cloudy skies, though cloud cover has increased in many northern and western areas. Dense fog has been reported early mornings in districts such as Bikaner, Jaipur, and Alwar, reducing visibility.

Typical daytime maximum temperatures are around 22–25°C, with night minimums ranging from 8–12°C, reinforcing cold wave persistence in several pockets. Relative humidity levels are moderate, and air quality indices remain within acceptable ranges for most cities.

Related Content
Related Content
Delhi NCR rain alert - null
Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Rajasthan Weather Outlook

  • January 22: Expect isolated thunderstorm activity across the state with gusty winds and possible light showers.

  • January 23: Showers may become more scattered, with hail risks in parts of northern and western Rajasthan.

  • January 24–25: Weather will gradually clear, accompanied by cooler nights and morning fog in many areas.

Residents and visitors should monitor real-time IMD updates and local forecasts, plan travel accordingly, and exercise caution during periods of thunderstorms or sudden weather changes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Falls Early As Shubman Gill's Punjab Gain Control

  2. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  3. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Wawrinka Fights Back After Losing Set 1

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Polish Legend Gears Up For Tricky Czech Challenge

  3. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Serbian Star Downs Italian Counterpart

  5. Australian Open, Day 4: Alexander Zverev Secures Third Round Berth After Hard-Fought Win Against Muller

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Scattered Showers in the West Districts

  2. Manipur Violence: Meitei Man Killed After Abduction In Churachandpur

  3. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  4. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  5. Sanatana Dharma row: HC judgment 'wrong,' no place for judge's personal belief in ruling, says DMK

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  2. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  3. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  4. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  5. Sedition Case Against Ousted PM Hasina

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Falls Early As Shubman Gill's Punjab Gain Control

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Wawrinka Fights Back After Losing Set 1

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code