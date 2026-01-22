Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Scattered Showers in the West Districts

Rain and Thunderstorm Warning

For January 22–23, 2026, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) at isolated places across West and East Rajasthan. This includes most divisions of the state due to the trough associated with the WD. Scattered light to moderate rain, locally termed “Mawath” in Rajasthan, is expected in several districts on 22–23 January. In western and northern districts such as Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Sri Ganganagar, hailstorm potential has also been flagged on 23 January.