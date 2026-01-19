Punjab-Haryana Weekly Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued for January 22 to 24

IMD rain alert Punjab-Haryana January 22-24 with 19-20mm expected. Weekly forecast dry cold first half, precipitation western UP influence later.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Punjab-Haryana Weather
Punjab-Haryana Weather | Photo- PTI
  • IMD rain alert Punjab, Haryana, January 22-24, medium falls 19mm predicted.

  • Punjab's weekly weather forecast is dry, cold, 8-20°C till January 21.

  • Haryana weekly weather forecast rain, Uttarakhand spillover January 23-24.

  • Punjab AQI is poor 300+; Haryana air quality is moderate in the 200 range currently.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Punjab and Haryana from January 22 to 24, with moderate rainfall totals of around 19 mm expected in some districts. This forecast follows an extended cold and dry spell affecting much of the northwest plains through the first half of this week, with temperatures remaining typical for mid-January and widespread fog in early mornings. The alert reflects the influence of one or more western disturbances impacting northwest India’s weather patterns, which have intermittently brought moisture into the region.

Across Punjab, dry and cool conditions are expected to persist through January 21, with daily maximum temperatures generally in the 8–20 °C range depending on location and minimums dipping into the single digits. Similarly, Haryana’s weekly weather forecast remains predominantly dry and cold before the rain event later in the period. The IMD anticipates that spillover moisture from neighbouring Uttarakhand and western disturbances will intensify the precipitation potential between January 23 and 24.

Air quality conditions differ between the two states at present, with Punjab’s AQI in the poor category (300 +) due to cumulative vehicular and domestic emissions under stable conditions, while Haryana’s AQI typically remains in the moderate range around 200 for PM2.5 concentrations. Dense morning fog in both states continues to impact visibility and transport.

Regional Temperature & AQI Breakdown

Punjab temperature forecast: Amritsar 8-20°C, Ludhiana 9-21°C, steady. Haryana temperature update: Hisar 10-23°C, Rohtak 9-22°C. Variation is minimal. Punjab AQI update Jalandhar 320 hazardous, Mohali 280 very poor morning. Haryana air quality Gurugram 220 moderate, Faridabad 250 poor afternoons. Chandigarh central station records 19mm rain probability highest on January 22, 80% chance.

Punjab-Haryana Weekly Precipitation Outlook

IMD rain alert Punjab peaks January 22 medium 15-20mm Patiala, Sangrur districts. Haryana weekly weather forecast January 23 light-moderate 10-15mm Ambala, Yamunanagar. Dry spell ends 18-day no-rain record northwest plains. Post-rain temperatures drop by 2°C additional chill factor. Farmers advised to protect rabi crops from waterlogging risks.

