Punjab-Haryana Weekly Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued for January 22 to 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Punjab and Haryana from January 22 to 24, with moderate rainfall totals of around 19 mm expected in some districts. This forecast follows an extended cold and dry spell affecting much of the northwest plains through the first half of this week, with temperatures remaining typical for mid-January and widespread fog in early mornings. The alert reflects the influence of one or more western disturbances impacting northwest India’s weather patterns, which have intermittently brought moisture into the region.