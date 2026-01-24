Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

Chennai weather forecast yellow alert heavy rain Jan 24-26 IMD.
The latest Chennai weather update indicates a spell of unsettled conditions as the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for light to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms between January 24 and 26. The alert covers Chennai and neighbouring districts such as Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram.
According to the IMD forecast, mostly cloudy skies will prevail through Saturday, with isolated heavy showers likely during evening and nighttime hours when convective activity intensifies. Chennai weather today shows light drizzle under overcast skies, with temperatures remaining stable in the 23–27°C range. However, humidity levels exceeding 80 percent are expected to create uncomfortable, sticky conditions despite moderate temperatures.
Chennai Weather Conditions and Impacts
The IMD alert for Chennai also flags gusty winds of 30–40 kmph accompanied by lightning in some pockets. While widespread flooding is not anticipated at present, brief intense spells could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, especially during peak rainfall hours. Sudden downpours may affect road traffic, suburban train services, and flight operations at Chennai International Airport.
The Chennai temperature forecast remains largely unchanged through the weekend, with maximum temperatures near 28°C and minimums around 22°C. The active trough bringing this rainfall is expected to provide some relief from recent dry heat, while increasing the need for caution during outdoor movement.
Chennai Daily Weather Update
January 24: Heavy rain spells likely, particularly in southern and western suburbs; temperatures between 24–28°C, humidity nearing 90 percent.
January 25: Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms across the city and adjoining districts.
January 26: Cloudy conditions with scattered light showers, gradually easing by evening.
Cumulative rainfall over the three days could reach 50–75 mm in some localities. Civic agencies have placed pumps and response teams on standby in vulnerable stretches, including key arterial roads and underpasses.
Advisory for Residents in Chennai
Residents are advised to carry umbrellas, avoid flooded roads, and remain alert to traffic advisories during heavy spells. Fisherfolk have been advised to stay ashore until conditions improve, while educational institutions may review schedules if rainfall intensity increases. Monitoring official IMD updates and local alerts is recommended until weather conditions stabilise after the weekend.