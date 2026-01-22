Punjab-Haryana Rain Forecast: IMD Light Showers Thunderstorms Ahead

Punjab Haryana rain forecast IMD light January 22-23 thunderstorms. Today 9-23°C fog AQI 250; temperature update Chandigarh waterlogging caution.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjab-Haryana Rain Forecast
Punjab-Haryana Rain Forecast
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Punjab Haryana rain forecast IMD light January 22-23 thunderstorms Chandigarh borders active.​

  • Punjab weather forecast fog mornings 10-23°C Ludhiana Patiala Punjab rains intensify.​

  • Haryana weather update Gurugram Ambala 9-22°C AQI poor 250+ waterlogging in low areas.​

  • IMD rain alert Punjab Haryana AQI improves 120 post-precipitation power outages possible.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather outlook for Punjab and Haryana for January 22–24, 2026, indicating a shift from prevailing dry, cold conditions to intermittent showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the northwest plains. The forecast also highlights dense fog, cold wave persistence, and potential impacts to visibility and daily life as a western disturbance influences regional weather patterns.

Rain, Thunderstorms, and Gusty Winds

Light to moderate rain is forecast for January 22–23, especially on the 23rd, when the western disturbance is expected to promote scattered to fairly widespread precipitation in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Heavy showers with thunderstorm activity are possible.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–60 km/h) are likely over both states on January 22 and 23. Isolated hailstorms and squalls cannot be ruled out during peak convective activity.

Gusty winds during storms may pose hazards for light structures, aviation, open vehicles, and outdoor activities, and could temporarily reduce visibility.

Heavy snowfall in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti - null
Snowfall Alert in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand: IMD Heavy Falls Warning

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Related Content
Related Content

Fog and Cold Wave Conditions

IMD forecasts dense fog at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during mornings and nights through January 22, with a resurgence expected from January 24–26. This could significantly affect road, rail, and air travel.

Cold wave conditions persist across both states, with low early-morning temperatures in many districts. Visibility has been reduced in urban and rural areas due to fog combined with stagnant cold air.

Short-Term Forecast

  • January 22: Light rain with isolated thunderstorms; early morning dense fog.

  • January 23: Enhanced precipitation, thunderstorms with gusty winds; localized hail possible.

  • January 24: Weather gradually clearing; fog may return in isolated pockets later.

Precautionary Advice

Residents should monitor IMD updates regularly, allow extra time for travel during foggy periods, and exercise caution during thunderstorms and gusty wind spells. Motorists are advised to maintain safe distances and reduce speed when visibility is low.

Overall, a dynamic spell of weather will briefly alter the typical winter pattern across Punjab and Haryana with intermittent rain and thunderstorms, while cold and foggy conditions persist in the broader northwest plains.

null - null
Understanding Thunderstorms: Causes, Effects, and Essential Safety Tips for Protection

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Punjab Bundle Saurashtra For 172, Shubman Gill In Action Soon

  2. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  3. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Sorana Cirstea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 2-Time Champion Set For High-Stakes Clash

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Polish Legend Seals Comfortable - As It Happened

  3. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: End-To-End Battle Between The Swiss And Frenchman

  4. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Swiatek And Keys Advance To Round 3; Osaka, Sinner In Action Later Today

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Serbian Star Downs Italian Counterpart

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  3. ‘Stopped Since Dawn’: ASHA Workers Detained While Marching for Higher Pay in Bengal

  4. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  5. Mamata Tells DMs To Follow SC Norms On Electoral Roll Revision

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  2. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  3. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  4. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  5. India To Withdraw Diplomats’ Families From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Punjab Bundle Saurashtra For 172, Shubman Gill In Action Soon

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Swiatek And Keys Advance To Round 3; Osaka, Sinner In Action Later Today

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: End-To-End Battle Between The Swiss And Frenchman

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code