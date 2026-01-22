Punjab-Haryana Rain Forecast: IMD Light Showers Thunderstorms Ahead

Punjab Haryana rain forecast IMD light January 22-23 thunderstorms Chandigarh borders active.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather outlook for Punjab and Haryana for January 22–24, 2026, indicating a shift from prevailing dry, cold conditions to intermittent showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the northwest plains. The forecast also highlights dense fog, cold wave persistence, and potential impacts to visibility and daily life as a western disturbance influences regional weather patterns.
Rain, Thunderstorms, and Gusty Winds
Light to moderate rain is forecast for January 22–23, especially on the 23rd, when the western disturbance is expected to promote scattered to fairly widespread precipitation in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Heavy showers with thunderstorm activity are possible.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–60 km/h) are likely over both states on January 22 and 23. Isolated hailstorms and squalls cannot be ruled out during peak convective activity.
Gusty winds during storms may pose hazards for light structures, aviation, open vehicles, and outdoor activities, and could temporarily reduce visibility.
Fog and Cold Wave Conditions
IMD forecasts dense fog at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during mornings and nights through January 22, with a resurgence expected from January 24–26. This could significantly affect road, rail, and air travel.
Cold wave conditions persist across both states, with low early-morning temperatures in many districts. Visibility has been reduced in urban and rural areas due to fog combined with stagnant cold air.
Short-Term Forecast
January 22: Light rain with isolated thunderstorms; early morning dense fog.
January 23: Enhanced precipitation, thunderstorms with gusty winds; localized hail possible.
January 24: Weather gradually clearing; fog may return in isolated pockets later.
Precautionary Advice
Residents should monitor IMD updates regularly, allow extra time for travel during foggy periods, and exercise caution during thunderstorms and gusty wind spells. Motorists are advised to maintain safe distances and reduce speed when visibility is low.
Overall, a dynamic spell of weather will briefly alter the typical winter pattern across Punjab and Haryana with intermittent rain and thunderstorms, while cold and foggy conditions persist in the broader northwest plains.