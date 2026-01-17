Himachal Pradesh Weather: Light Snow Expected January 16-20 Across Hills

Snowfall alert in Himachal Pradesh, light falls in the middle hills, January 16-20 confirmed.
IMD weather forecast for Himachal Pradesh warns of isolated rain-snow above 2000m.
Himachal Pradesh temperature update: sub-zero in higher reaches, 8°C in plains maximum.
HP weather report: prolonged dry spell ends with 2-4 inches accumulations.
Snowfall alert in Himachal Pradesh warns of light snow/rain in the middle-higher hills from January 16-20, ending a 25-day dry spell. IMD Weather forecast confirms western disturbance targeting areas above 2,000m in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba. Himachal Pradesh snowfall forecast: 2-4 inches in the higher reaches, 1-2 inches in the middle hills. Himachal Pradesh 7-days weather shows dry today before precipitation starts. Himachal Pradesh temperature records -2°C plains minimums, sub-zero higher altitudes. HP weather report cautions slippery roads and landslide risks during snowmelt, affecting 12 districts.
Himachal Pradesh: Detailed Forecast & Weather Conditions
The state meteorological department forecasts light snow and rain between January 16 and 20 in isolated places of the middle and higher hills, including districts such as Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, and Lahaul-Spiti. Snowfall accumulations are expected to vary with altitude:
Middle hills: generally light snowfall of 1–3 inches
Higher reaches and passes: accumulations could reach 4–6 inches or more
Lower valleys and plains: mainly rain or light showers with minimal snow potential
Minimum temperatures are forecast to concentrate below freezing in many elevated areas, contributing to ongoing cold wave conditions. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2–5°C compared with recent days, particularly in the hill districts, intensifying the winter chill.
Travel & Safety Advisory
Road conditions are expected to deteriorate at times due to wet snow and low visibility, especially at elevations above 2,000 metres; hence, it is advised to avoid traveling during active snow. Dense fog warnings have been issued for the lower hills and plains, which may hamper transport and daily travel schedules. Local authorities may revise bus and taxi services on key hill routes to mitigate travel hazards. Emergency HP Tourism 0177-2624314 operates 24x7 in all districts. Shimla-Kufri ropeway halts during visibility below 100m.
Himachal Pradesh has experienced one of its most prolonged dry periods in recent years, with precipitation significantly below normal levels across November, December, and early January. This dryness strained water resources and horticultural zones, particularly affecting the apple-cultivating regions. The arrival of the western disturbance and subsequent expected precipitation offers some relief, though the full impact will unfold as the system progresses.