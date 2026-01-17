Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly

Delhi NCR weekend weather report indicates gradual relief from intense cold wave conditions, with Saturday featuring overcast skies and temperatures ranging from 46°F to 72°F. IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR warns of continued moderate fog during mornings, though wind speeds at 1 mph keep conditions stable. Delhi NCR weather today, Saturday, maintains cold mornings around 46°F with feels-like 77°F afternoons under overcast cover. Sunday's Delhi NCR weekend weather update promises mostly sunny skies with 49°F minimum rising to 73°F maximum and a moderate UV index of 3. Cold wave in Delhi NCR eases as humidity drops slightly to 37% Saturday, 50% Sunday. Delhi NCR air quality remains very poor with AQI 368 Saturday morning, prompting GRAP Stage 3 reimposition; stations like Anand Vihar hit 442, Chandni Chowk 427. Precipitation chances stay low at 0% both days, supporting outdoor plans post-noon.​