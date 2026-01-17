Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly

Delhi NCR weekend weather update shows Saturday overcast 46°F low with fog risks.
IMD Yellow alert in Delhi NCR for cold day conditions through Sunday.
Delhi NCR temperature update predicts Sunday 49°F min, 73°F max, mostly sunny.
Delhi NCR fog alert continues mornings; AQI very poor 368 Saturday morning.
Delhi NCR weekend weather report indicates gradual relief from intense cold wave conditions, with Saturday featuring overcast skies and temperatures ranging from 46°F to 72°F. IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR warns of continued moderate fog during mornings, though wind speeds at 1 mph keep conditions stable. Delhi NCR weather today, Saturday, maintains cold mornings around 46°F with feels-like 77°F afternoons under overcast cover. Sunday's Delhi NCR weekend weather update promises mostly sunny skies with 49°F minimum rising to 73°F maximum and a moderate UV index of 3. Cold wave in Delhi NCR eases as humidity drops slightly to 37% Saturday, 50% Sunday. Delhi NCR air quality remains very poor with AQI 368 Saturday morning, prompting GRAP Stage 3 reimposition; stations like Anand Vihar hit 442, Chandni Chowk 427. Precipitation chances stay low at 0% both days, supporting outdoor plans post-noon.
Delhi NCR Weather Updates
Delhi NCR weather alert flags shallow fog early Saturday, 37% humidity persisting. IMD Yellow alert highlights cold day parameters despite 72°F highs recorded at 2 PM. Evening cools rapidly to 46°F under an overcast transition affecting late commuters. Highways normalize after 10 AM; the Delhi-Noida Expressway reports speeds of 20 kmph. Metro Blue Line delays are reduced to 5 minutes maximum. Over 30 flights diverted Friday night continue Saturday morning. AQI deterioration bans construction sites and restricts trucks from entering the city. Evening park visitors drop by 40% due to the combined effects of cold and pollution. Hospitals report 25% rise in respiratory cases for the weekend forecast.
Weekend Weather Conditions
Delhi NCR weather forecast for Sunday shows 3 mph winds improving dispersion significantly. Maximum 73°F is comfortable with 50% humidity marks seasonal warming. Weekend transition signals winter moderation; next week, minimums rise 5°F steadily. Lodhi Gardens expects 60% more visitors enjoying sunshine post-noon. Air quality shifts to satisfactory AQI 250-300 in the evening, aiding recovery. GRAP Stage 3 continues unless the AQI drops below 300 by Sunday noon. Commuters gain 15 minutes of morning travel time without fog delays. Weekend markets see normal footfall post-11 AM recovery.