Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is India’s primary public policy instrument for addressing episodic air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other severely affected urban areas. Developed under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) framework, GRAP establishes a tiered protocol for imposing pollution-control measures based on prevailing air quality. Since its Supreme Court mandate in 2016, GRAP has evolved through multiple revisions, integrating advanced monitoring technologies and broader stakeholder coordination to mitigate acute smog episodes and safeguard public health.