GRAP 1 Imposed in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Turns 'Poor'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 1 restrictions across the Delhi-NCR region as the capital's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on October 14, 2025. Delhi AQI hit 211 on Tuesday morning, marking the first 'poor' air quality day since June 11. According to early warning forecasts, Delhi NCR air quality is expected to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range from October 14 to 16.
What is GRAP 1?
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a tiered emergency protocol implemented to combat deteriorating Delhi air quality. GRAP 1 activates when AQI ranges between 201 and 300 (poor category). First approved by the Supreme Court in 2016, GRAP operates in four stages, with each triggered at specific AQI thresholds to prevent further pollution.
GRAP 1 Anti-Pollution Restrictions
What is not allowed in GRAP 1 includes several key prohibitions:
Construction Sites: Strict dust control measures are mandatory at all construction and demolition sites. Projects larger than 500 square metres must use anti-smog guns and water sprinkling.
Open Burning Ban: Complete prohibition on burning garbage, leaves, crop residue, biomass, and municipal solid waste in open spaces.
Fuel Restrictions: Coal and firewood are banned in roadside eateries, food stalls, and commercial kitchens. Only electricity, gas, or clean fuels allowed.
Vehicular Curbs: Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years remain banned in Delhi-NCR. Traffic police enforce engine shut-off at red lights.
Diesel Generators: Use restricted to essential or emergency purposes only.
Firecracker Ban: Production, sale, and storage of firecrackers are banned in NCR until January 1, 2026.
Industrial Emissions: Polluting industries and thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi face shutdown orders for violations.
Current Status
As of October 15, Delhi NCR AQI stands at 210 (Severe) with PM2.5 levels at 131 µg/m³- nine times the WHO safe limit. Low wind speeds, high humidity (83%), and unfavorable atmospheric conditions are hampering pollutant dispersion. The CAQM has alerted Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana governments to enforce strict compliance, and may escalate to higher GRAP stages if conditions worsen. Citizens can report violations through the Green Delhi App or the SAMEER App.