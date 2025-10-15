GRAP 1 Imposed in Delhi-NCR as Air Quality Turns 'Poor'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 1 restrictions across the Delhi-NCR region as the capital's air quality slipped into the 'poor' category on October 14, 2025. Delhi AQI hit 211 on Tuesday morning, marking the first 'poor' air quality day since June 11. According to early warning forecasts, Delhi NCR air quality is expected to remain in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range from October 14 to 16.​