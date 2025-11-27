Delhi Weather Update: Temperatures Dip as Pollution Curbs Eased Amid AQI Improvement

Delhi NCR weather update confirms rising winter chill; midnight-to-morning temperatures hovering between 13-15°C.
Delhi AQI today recorded around 327 ("very poor"), prompting CAQM to withdraw GRAP Stage III restrictions immediately.
Delhi weather forecast predicts afternoon highs of 22-23°C, cooling to 17-19°C by evening; "very poor" air quality likely to persist.
GRAP restrictions update maintains strict Stage I and II measures; construction sites previously closed for violations remain shut.
The latest Delhi NCR weather update highlights a dual shift in the capital's atmospheric conditions: a noticeable drop in temperatures signaling the onset of winter chill, and a slight but consistent improvement in air quality. Residents are experiencing colder nights and early mornings, with mercury levels dipping to 13-15°C between midnight and 6 AM. Simultaneously, Delhi AQI today recorded an average of 327, categorizing the air as "very poor" but marking a recovery from recent "severe" levels.
Acknowledging this trend, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to revoke Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III restrictions with immediate effect. However, authorities remain vigilant, as the Delhi weather forecast warns that pollution levels could easily regress without strict adherence to ongoing curbs. While Stage III measures like bans on certain construction activities and BS-III petrol/BS-IV diesel vehicle restrictions are lifted, the city continues to operate under stringent Stage I and II protocols to prevent any backsliding into hazardous zones.
Temperature Drop and Winter Chill
Meteorological observations confirm that Delhi NCR weather is transitioning into a colder phase. Daytime maximums are peaking at a comfortable 22-23°C during sunny afternoons before rapidly cooling to 17-19°C by evening. The most significant temperature drop occurs post-midnight, creating a distinct winter feel that necessitates warmer clothing for early commuters. This cooling trend is expected to continue, with clear skies facilitating rapid heat loss after sunset.
AQI Improvement and Revised Restrictions
The decision to ease restrictions came after reviewing data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The Delhi AQI today of 327 reflects a stabilization in the "very poor" category, avoiding the "severe" threshold that necessitates Stage III interventions. Consequently, the CAQM withdrew Stage III orders, allowing normal operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles and resuming most construction activities.
Continuing Stage I and II Measures
Despite the relaxation, the battle against pollution is far from over. GRAP restrictions update mandates that all measures under Stage I (Poor AQI) and Stage II (Very Poor AQI) remain strictly in force. This includes uninterrupted power supply to discourage diesel generator use, mechanized sweeping of roads, and water sprinkling to control dust. Agencies across Delhi-NCR have been instructed to intensify enforcement of these baseline measures to ensure the air quality index does not slip back into the "severe" category.