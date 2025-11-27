Delhi Weather Update: Temperatures Dip as Pollution Curbs Eased Amid AQI Improvement

Continuing Stage I and II Measures

Despite the relaxation, the battle against pollution is far from over. GRAP restrictions update mandates that all measures under Stage I (Poor AQI) and Stage II (Very Poor AQI) remain strictly in force. This includes uninterrupted power supply to discourage diesel generator use, mechanized sweeping of roads, and water sprinkling to control dust. Agencies across Delhi-NCR have been instructed to intensify enforcement of these baseline measures to ensure the air quality index does not slip back into the "severe" category.