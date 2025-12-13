Delhi Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous AQI and Cold Conditions Expected

Weekend Weather Pattern and Temperature Outlook

Saturday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures reaching 25°C maximum and 17°C minimum, while Sunday shifts to overcast conditions with highs of 26°C and lows of 18°C. Wind speeds averaging 10 km/h and humidity around 26 percent will create dry, breezy conditions throughout the weekend. No significant rainfall is expected, maintaining dry weather patterns across Delhi. The reduced wind speed may further contribute to pollution accumulation in the atmosphere, keeping air quality stagnant over the weekend period. Sunrise on Saturday occurs at 07:05 AM with sunset at 17:26 PM, providing shorter daylight hours typical of December in Delhi.