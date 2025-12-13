Delhi Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous AQI and Cold Conditions Expected

Delhi faces hazardous air quality this weekend with AQI exceeding 760 in the very poor category. Temperatures will range from 17–26°C with partly cloudy skies. Residents should take health precautions and limit outdoor activities due to severe air pollution levels affecting the National Capital Region.

Delhi Weekend Weather Alert
Cold conditions likely to prevail in Delhi.
Summary
  • Delhi's AQI has reached hazardous levels (760+) on December 13, 2025, with PM2.5 at 460 µg/m³, posing serious respiratory health risks.​

  • Weekend temperatures expected between 17–26°C with partly cloudy to overcast conditions; no rainfall anticipated.​

  • Sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, must avoid outdoor exposure and use N95 masks.​

  • Air quality may gradually improve early next week as sunnier conditions and wind patterns shift pollutants away from the region.

Delhi is grappling with severe air quality deterioration this weekend, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring into the hazardous category, exceeding 760 on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The pollution levels have reached concerning heights, particularly affecting vulnerable populations, including children, elderly individuals, and people suffering from respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Simultaneously, Delhi's temperature is dropping as winter intensifies, with weekend forecasts showing highs around 25–26°C and lows near 17–18°C. These dual challenges of poor air quality combined with cold weather necessitate immediate health precautions and lifestyle adjustments for residents throughout the National Capital Region.

Air Quality Crisis and Health Warnings

The hazardous AQI levels demand urgent attention from Delhi residents. PM2.5 particles have reached 460 µg/m³, and PM10 levels stand at 628 µg/m³, far exceeding safe limits. At these dangerous concentrations, all outdoor activities should be avoided, particularly for vulnerable groups. Residents venturing outside must wear N95 or N99 masks and limit exposure duration significantly. Indoor air purifiers with HEPA filters are strongly recommended for homes and workplaces to minimize indoor pollution exposure.

Weekend Weather Pattern and Temperature Outlook

Saturday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures reaching 25°C maximum and 17°C minimum, while Sunday shifts to overcast conditions with highs of 26°C and lows of 18°C. Wind speeds averaging 10 km/h and humidity around 26 percent will create dry, breezy conditions throughout the weekend. No significant rainfall is expected, maintaining dry weather patterns across Delhi. The reduced wind speed may further contribute to pollution accumulation in the atmosphere, keeping air quality stagnant over the weekend period. Sunrise on Saturday occurs at 07:05 AM with sunset at 17:26 PM, providing shorter daylight hours typical of December in Delhi.

Residents should prepare for cooler mornings and evenings, ensuring appropriate clothing layers when stepping outdoors for essential activities. The combination of cold temperatures, high pollution levels, and stagnant air conditions makes this weekend particularly challenging for outdoor enthusiasts and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Winter Vacation 2025–26: State-Wise School Holiday Schedule and Reopening Dates

Relief Expected Early Next Week

From Monday onwards, conditions are anticipated to improve with sunnier skies and temperatures climbing to 27°C maximum. However, air quality improvements depend on wind patterns dispersing pollutants effectively, so residents should continue monitoring real-time AQI updates from official meteorological sources.

