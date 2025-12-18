Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

Air pollution will also be discussed in Parliament today, with the Lok Sabha set to take up the issue under Rule 193. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been demanding the discussion, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi repeatedly pressing for it inside and outside Parliament. At 5 pm, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to reply to the short-duration discussion, which is considered significant for highlighting public interest concerns, according to NDTV.