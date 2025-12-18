Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

Non-BS-VI vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from today under GRAP Stage IV measures.
Fuel stations will deny service to vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control certificates.
Air pollution will be discussed in the Lok Sabha today amid persistently poor AQI levels in Delhi.
Vehicles that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards will not be allowed to enter Delhi from today, as the city government steps up enforcement under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb air pollution.
Fuel stations in the national capital have also been directed not to serve vehicles that do not possess a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. According to NDTV, the move is expected to affect nearly 12 lakh vehicles that enter Delhi daily from neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region.
To ensure enforcement, 580 police personnel have been deployed for vehicle checks, with 37 enforcement vans stationed across 126 checkpoints at Delhi’s entry points. NDTV reported that officials from the Transport Department, Municipal Corporation and Food Department have also been deployed at petrol pumps.
Delhi has already installed automatic number plate recognition cameras at fuel stations to identify vehicles without valid PUC certificates. Action will be taken against such vehicles under the current restrictions.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Officials said the measures will remain in force as long as Stage IV of GRAP continues in the national capital.
The Delhi government said the decision follows studies showing that vehicles contribute 19.7 per cent of PM10 pollution and 25.1 per cent of PM2.5 pollution during the winter months. Work is also underway to address traffic congestion at 100 identified hotspots and to build an integrated traffic system aimed at reducing waiting time and emissions at traffic signals.
Air pollution will also be discussed in Parliament today, with the Lok Sabha set to take up the issue under Rule 193. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been demanding the discussion, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi repeatedly pressing for it inside and outside Parliament. At 5 pm, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to reply to the short-duration discussion, which is considered significant for highlighting public interest concerns, according to NDTV.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index has remained between the “Severe” and “Very Poor” categories since November. At 4 pm on Wednesday, the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 334, placing it in the “very poor” category, an improvement from Tuesday’s reading of 354.
As part of emergency measures, physical classes have been discontinued for primary school students, while secondary and higher secondary classes have been given the option of online or physical attendance. Offices have also been instructed to function with only 50 per cent staff on site.
(With inputs from NDTV)