Delhi Air Pollution: Schools Go Hybrid, Offices Asked To Work From Home Under GRAP IV

Severe air pollution prompts CAQM to enforce Stage-IV curbs; offices told to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Delhi air pollution, GRAP Stage IV, Delhi schools hybrid classes
Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the year on Saturday, crossing the earlier peak of 428 logged on November 11. Photo: Suresh K Pandey
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi schools up to Class IX and XI directed to run hybrid classes following GRAP Stage-IV measures.

  • Delhi recorded the worst AQI of the year at 431, with air quality expected to remain severe.

  • Government and private offices ordered to operate with only 50 per cent staff physically present.

The Delhi Directorate of Education on Saturday asked schools to switch to a hybrid mode of teaching for students up to Class IX and XI as air pollution levels in the national capital continued to worsen, according to PTI.

The move comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration in air quality, PTI reported.

As per a circular dated December 13, all government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been directed to conduct both physical and online classes wherever feasible until further orders, according to PTI.

Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the year on Saturday, crossing the earlier peak of 428 logged on November 11. Official data showed the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 431, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that air quality will remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday as well.

In a separate official order, the government directed all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to attend office regularly, while limiting physical attendance to no more than 50 per cent of staff strength.

“The remaining 50 per cent staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to the office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services,” the order stated.

The same restrictions have been extended to private offices operating within Delhi, which have been instructed to function with a maximum of 50 per cent staff physically present at the workplace.

“The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home,” the order added.

Private entities have also been advised to adopt staggered working hours wherever possible and to strictly enforce work-from-home norms to reduce vehicular movement linked to office commutes.

However, the order clarified that essential and emergency services will be exempted from these directions. These include hospitals and other public and private health establishments, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water, sanitation and municipal services, disaster management, and forest and environment departments involved in air pollution control, monitoring and enforcement activities.

Earlier, the CAQM had activated Stage-III restrictions under GRAP, which included hybrid classes up to Class V and a ban on construction and demolition activities, as pollution levels surged due to unfavourable meteorological conditions across Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
