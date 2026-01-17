GRAP-4 Curbs Reimposed In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'

This comes a day after the CAQM enforced GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR on Friday.

The Centre's pollution watchdog on Saturday invoked curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the capital's air quality deteriorated to enter the 'severe' category, according to officials.

"The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 400 on Saturday at 4 PM, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded at 428 at 8 PM owing to a western disturbance, highly unfavourable weather and meteorological conditions, and lack of dispersal of pollutants," said a senior official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Delhi Weather Update - | Photo: PTI
Delhi Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued as AQI Hits 'Severe' and Dense Fog Grips Capital

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of extant GRAP – 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure," the official said.

This comes a day after the CAQM enforced GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR on Friday.

GRAP categorises air quality into four stages - 'poor' (AQI 201-300), 'very poor' (AQI 301-400), 'severe' (AQI 401-450) and 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

