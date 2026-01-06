Rajasthan Weather Report: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alert

Dense fog in the morning hours, isolated pockets in Rajasthan, till January 8
Rajasthan faces a severe winter weather spell on January 6, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a triple alert comprising dense fog, cold wave, and cold day warnings. Dense fog conditions are very likely during morning hours over isolated pockets of Rajasthan, with visibility expected to drop to 50-200 metres, creating hazardous conditions on highways and city roads. West Rajasthan is particularly vulnerable to cold wave conditions from January 8-10, while East Rajasthan faces cold wave conditions throughout January 6-10. Cold day conditions are likely in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on January 6-7. The combined effect of dense fog, cold waves, and dropping temperatures creates a treacherous situation for residents and commuters across the state.
Temperature Drop and Ground Conditions
Minimum temperatures across Rajasthan are expected to decline further by 1-2°C over the next 24-48 hours, with plains recording lows around 4-6°C and higher elevation areas experiencing sub-zero temperatures. The state has already recorded the lowest minimum of the season at 4.1°C in Vanasthali, indicating severe cold conditions. Maximum temperatures remain suppressed at 20-21°C, keeping the state under persistent winter cold. Humidity levels exceed 85-95 percent across most districts, with light winds at 5-10 km/h exacerbating the cold sensation and trapping fog near the ground. These conditions prevent natural ventilation and maintain poor air quality.
Health Warnings and Travel Disruptions
IMD has warned of increased health risks, including flu, running or stuffy nose, and nosebleeds due to prolonged cold exposure and dry atmospheric conditions. Schools in affected districts have been advised to modify schedules and restrict outdoor activities. Road traffic moves slowly on major highways due to dense fog, reducing visibility. Drivers are urged to use headlights and maintain safe distances. The combination of fog and cold weather may disrupt rail and bus services.