Rajasthan Weather Report: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alert

Rajasthan faces a severe winter weather spell on January 6, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a triple alert comprising dense fog, cold wave, and cold day warnings. Dense fog conditions are very likely during morning hours over isolated pockets of Rajasthan, with visibility expected to drop to 50-200 metres, creating hazardous conditions on highways and city roads. West Rajasthan is particularly vulnerable to cold wave conditions from January 8-10, while East Rajasthan faces cold wave conditions throughout January 6-10. Cold day conditions are likely in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on January 6-7. The combined effect of dense fog, cold waves, and dropping temperatures creates a treacherous situation for residents and commuters across the state.