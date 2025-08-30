A

The message of our campaign is simple. We, the minorities and other marginalised sections who have been kept outside the corridors of power, have to build our own discourse from scratch. In regions such as Seemanchal, where the BJP doesn’t have a significant base, we have an opportunity to do positive politics and raise the issues of structural and constitutional changes, necessary for a dignified life.

It is also through such calculated risks that we will be able to put pressure on secular parties to pay heed to our democratic demands and stop using us as passive vote banks, told to submit out of fear of the BJP.

Bahadurganj is a minority-dominated seat where the BJP has rarely contested, and hence we can freely discuss and debate the future of a democracy in the election campaign.

Secondly, our message is about sacrifices that thousands of us have made over the last five to ten years, including in the anti-CAA-NRC movement. Our sacrifices and steadfast commitment to our discourse are our assets. The message in short is, we need a plan for the future, not just emotional speeches, a publicly expressed plan for democratisation, a set of demands; we have to reinvent our politics, and we need new leadership for that.

Now the second part, to actually reach voters, is the most crucial one. A team of friends and family are already on the ground, trying to set up the foundation for the campaign. The response has been positive. However, it is a large rural constituency and the penetration of social media and smartphones is not as great as in Mumbai or Delhi. So, we have to keep working to reach our audience. I am sure we will find them receptive.