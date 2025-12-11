Umar Khalid Granted Two Weeks Interim Bail To Attend Sister’s Wedding

Delhi court allows Umar Khalid temporary release from December 16 to 29 amid ongoing UAPA trial in 2020 Delhi riots case

Saher Hiba Khan
Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Umar Khalid interim bail Umar Khalid bail latest news Umar Khalid bail news
Umar Khalid Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Umar Khalid granted interim bail from December 16 to 29 for sister’s wedding on December 27.

  • Delhi Police told Supreme Court trial of Khalid and others in 2020 riots case may finish within two years.

  • Khalid and other accused are charged under UAPA; no statutory limit on imprisonment under the act.

On December 11, Thursday, Umar Khalid was granted interim bail for 14 days – from December 16 to 29, to attend his sister's wedding which has been scheduled on December 27. The application was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at Karkardooma Court.

Khalid is an accused in a larger conspiracy case linked to Delhi riots. He has been charge-sheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with other accused persons.

Earlier, he had been denied bail by both the Delhi High Court and the trial court, though he was granted interim relief two years ago to attend another sister’s wedding.

In the order, The prosecution confirmed the wedding dates but argued that the main events were confined to 25–27 December and that, given the seriousness of the charges, no relief should be granted at all.

Recently in November, the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that the trial of several accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are booked under the UAPA in the 2020 riots matter, was likely to conclude within two years. The police made the submission while continuing to oppose bail petitions filed by Khalid, Imam and five others.

Related Content
Related Content

The initial chargesheet against the accused persons was filed on September 16, 2020, and a supplementary chargesheet was filed on November 22, 2020.

The Additional Solicitor General, ASG Raju, had earlier told the court that, under Section 16(1)(a) of the UAPA, a person who commits a terrorist act is liable to punishment and that the statute prescribes a minimum sentence of five years that may extend to life; he added there is no statutory bar limiting imprisonment to five years.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND Eye Victory Over SA

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  4. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  5. Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Pakistan: Punjab Assembly Seeks Political Ban On Imran Khan And PTI

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. Rising Meningitis Threat: CDC Warns of Surge In Rare And Deadly Meningococcal Disease Cases Across the U.S.

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms