Umar Khalid Granted Two Weeks Interim Bail To Attend Sister’s Wedding

Umar Khalid granted interim bail from December 16 to 29 for sister’s wedding on December 27.
Delhi Police told Supreme Court trial of Khalid and others in 2020 riots case may finish within two years.
Khalid and other accused are charged under UAPA; no statutory limit on imprisonment under the act.
On December 11, Thursday, Umar Khalid was granted interim bail for 14 days – from December 16 to 29, to attend his sister's wedding which has been scheduled on December 27. The application was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at Karkardooma Court.
Khalid is an accused in a larger conspiracy case linked to Delhi riots. He has been charge-sheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with other accused persons.
Earlier, he had been denied bail by both the Delhi High Court and the trial court, though he was granted interim relief two years ago to attend another sister’s wedding.
In the order, The prosecution confirmed the wedding dates but argued that the main events were confined to 25–27 December and that, given the seriousness of the charges, no relief should be granted at all.
Recently in November, the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that the trial of several accused, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are booked under the UAPA in the 2020 riots matter, was likely to conclude within two years. The police made the submission while continuing to oppose bail petitions filed by Khalid, Imam and five others.
The initial chargesheet against the accused persons was filed on September 16, 2020, and a supplementary chargesheet was filed on November 22, 2020.
The Additional Solicitor General, ASG Raju, had earlier told the court that, under Section 16(1)(a) of the UAPA, a person who commits a terrorist act is liable to punishment and that the statute prescribes a minimum sentence of five years that may extend to life; he added there is no statutory bar limiting imprisonment to five years.