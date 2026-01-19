Jail Or Bail: The Apex Court’s Consistency Question On UAPA Cases

A constitutional court draws its true strength from the consistency of its reasoning. When similar questions of law receive divergent answers within a short span of time, that legitimacy is inevitably tested. Jurists, legal scholars and senior members of the Bar have repeatedly voiced concern over a growing unease: that outcomes before the Supreme Court sometimes appear to turn less on settled constitutional doctrine and more on the composition of the bench. Though seldom articulated in formal terms, this perception is widely shared within legal circles and has become an unsettling undercurrent in constitutional discourse.