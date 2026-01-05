2020 Delhi Riots Accused: Khalid And Imam Behind Bars For 1900 Days And Counting

The Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi Riots 2020 conspiracy case, while granting relief to the other five people who are co-accused.
The seven people accused in the case had been incarcerated for over 5 years.
While five are on bail and two are behind bars, the trial continues.
As the Supreme Court grants bail to five accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, a look at the accused and how long they’ve been incarcerated.
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted bail to the accused in the Delhi riots case but refused relief to two high-profile activists, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The top court said that there was some indication from the prosecution’s case that the two men had a greater culpability in an alleged planned conspiracy behind the communal violence in North-east Delhi in 2020.
At the same time, the court granted bail to five other accused — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed. The court said that each individual’s role in the events surrounding the riots and the evidence presented were different, and therefore, different treatment was merited.
Who are the seven accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case?
Umar Khalid
STATUS: Five years and counting behind bars; bail denied on January 5, 2026.
Indian student activist and former JNU researcher, Umar Khalid, was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell on September 13, 2020. The case against Khalid is enervated in FIR 59/2020. He allegedly played a leading role in planning Chakka Jam protests, which the police claim escalated into the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
Khalid is charged with terrorism, conspiracy, and rioting under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code, respectively. The trial court and the Delhi High Court have repeatedly denied bail to the 38-year-old. The JNU activist has been in jail for over 1900 days. However, he has received some short reliefs in the form of interim bail for family functions. The Supreme Court rejected his bail plea in January 2026.
Sharjeel Imam
STATUS: Five years and counting behind bars; bail denied on January 5, 2026.
A student activist, Sharjeel Imam was arrested in January 2020 for making inflammatory speeches. Police later included his name in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case under UAPA and IPC sections. The Delhi Police have alleged that through speeches and participation in a WhatsApp group, Imam mobilised protests. Imam has denied any wrongdoing and argued that at the time of many of the alleged events, he was not in town. He has also said he did not participate in the WhatsApp group for planning the protests.
Like Khalid, Imam was denied bail by the trial and high courts, and his Supreme Court bail appeal was rejected in January 2026. He has spent between 1,850–1,900 days in jail.
Gulfisha Fatima
STATUS: Five years incarcerated; bailed on conditions on January 5, 2026.
An ex-radio jockey, Gulfisha Fatima, was arrested on April 9, 2020 and is the only woman accused in the Delhi riots case who was still behind bars in 2026. The police have accused Fatima of being involved in rioting and conspiracy to commit violence. The cops have charged her under UAPA and IPC. The trial court and the Delhi High Court have repeatedly denied Fatima’s bail pleas. She had been in custody for around 1,800 days when the Supreme Court granted her conditional bail in January 2026.
Meeran Haider
STATUS: Five years incarcerated; bailed on conditions on January 5, 2026.
Arrested in April 2020, activist Meeran Haider is accused of organising protest sites and mobilising anti-national activists as part of the alleged 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Haider has been charged under UAPA and IPC sections and has been in custody for nearly 1800 days.
He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 5, 2026.
Shifa-ur-Rehman
STATUS: Five years incarcerated; bailed on conditions on January 5, 2026.
Accused of organising the protests and of being a fundraiser for anti-CAA sites, Shifa-ur-Rehman was arrested in April 2020. The police have charged Rehman under the UAPA and IPC for conspiracy and for financing unlawful and anti-national activities. He has been in custody for almost 1800 days.
Mohd. Saleem Khan (Saleem Khan)
STATUS: Five years incarcerated; bailed on conditions on January 5, 2026.
Mohd. Saleem Khan was arrested in April 2020 alongside other accused. He faces UAPA and IPC charges in the larger conspiracy case. The High Court denied his bail pleas, but in January 2026, the Supreme Court ordered his release on bail conditions. He has spent 1800 days in judicial custody.
Shadab Ahmed
STATUS: Five years incarcerated; bailed on conditions on January 5, 2026.
Shadab Ahmed was arrested in the larger conspiracy FIR in June 2020. He is charged under UAPA and IPC provisions for involvement in the conspiracy. He remained in custody pending trial for almost 1800 days. The Supreme Court in January 2026 also directed his conditional bail.