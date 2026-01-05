BJP Seeks Congress Apology After SC Denies Bail To Khalid, Imam

Party calls verdict a “big slap” on Congress for backing alleged “tukde-tukde” figures in Delhi riots case.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP Seeks Congress Apology After SC Denies Bail To Khalid, Imam
Sharjeel Imam Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing a prima facie case under UAPA in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy.

  • BJP accused Congress of portraying Khalid and Imam as “innocent victims” and demanded an apology for backing the so-called “tukde-tukde gang.”

  • BJP leaders said the verdict exposed Congress’ narrative, though the court granted bail to five other accused activists in the case.

The BJP demanded an apology from the opposition party for endorsing the "tukde-tukde gang" on Monday, calling the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case a "big slap" on the face of the Congress.

The BJP accused the Congress party of portraying Khalid and Imam as "innocent victims" to shield them, calling them the "poster boys" of India's divisive forces.

In the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, the Supreme Court denied Khalid and Imam bail on Monday, citing a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case - File photo; Representative image
'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

BY Avantika Mehta

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

Reacting to the Supreme Court decision, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, "Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)".

"The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Prima facie allegations are true," he said.

According to Poonawalla, the Congress needs to express regret for its backing of the "tukde-tukde gang, from Afzal to Umar and Sharjeel."

"Tukde-tukde poster boys Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as innocent victims" were depicted by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress ecosystem, according to BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who called the highest court's ruling a "big slap" on their faces.

He said that Gandhi's "urban Naxals" were defeated in both the legal and public opinion courts.

Bhandari continued, "Will the Congress apologise to the nation to project tukde-tukde forces inimical to India as victims?"

Published At:
