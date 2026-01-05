BJP Seeks Congress Apology After SC Denies Bail To Khalid, Imam

The BJP demanded an apology from the opposition party for endorsing the "tukde-tukde gang" on Monday, calling the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case a "big slap" on the face of the Congress.



The BJP accused the Congress party of portraying Khalid and Imam as "innocent victims" to shield them, calling them the "poster boys" of India's divisive forces.



In the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, the Supreme Court denied Khalid and Imam bail on Monday, citing a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.