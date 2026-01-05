BJP Seeks Congress Apology After SC Denies Bail To Khalid, Imam

Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, citing a prima facie case under UAPA in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy.
BJP accused Congress of portraying Khalid and Imam as “innocent victims” and demanded an apology for backing the so-called “tukde-tukde gang.”
The BJP demanded an apology from the opposition party for endorsing the "tukde-tukde gang" on Monday, calling the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case a "big slap" on the face of the Congress.
The BJP accused the Congress party of portraying Khalid and Imam as "innocent victims" to shield them, calling them the "poster boys" of India's divisive forces.
A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the case.
Reacting to the Supreme Court decision, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X, "Satyameva Jayate (truth alone triumphs)".
"The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Prima facie allegations are true," he said.
According to Poonawalla, the Congress needs to express regret for its backing of the "tukde-tukde gang, from Afzal to Umar and Sharjeel."
"Tukde-tukde poster boys Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as innocent victims" were depicted by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress ecosystem, according to BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who called the highest court's ruling a "big slap" on their faces.
He said that Gandhi's "urban Naxals" were defeated in both the legal and public opinion courts.
Bhandari continued, "Will the Congress apologise to the nation to project tukde-tukde forces inimical to India as victims?"