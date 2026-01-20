The Problematic Judgement in the Denial of Bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam

The role played by each conspirator—mastermind vs. peripheral participant—does not affect the liability for the conspiracy charge. Once the court granted bail to the five detenus, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam ought to have been granted bail too

A
Anand Grover
Updated on:
Updated on:
uapa
Photo: SURESH K PANDEY
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The UAPA and other draconian laws make it difficult for those arrested under these laws to get bail because of the restrictive conditions they impose on the grant of bail 

  • They require the courts to come to a prima facie (tentative) conclusion that the persons arraigned are not guilty of the offence they are being prosecuted for 

  • While in the Gulfisha Fatima case, most of the detenus were arrested in 2020 and had been incarcerated for over five years, there are cases where detenus have spent over seven years

The Supreme Court’s decision in Gulfisha Fatima v. State (Govt. of NCT of Delhi) has highlighted a disturbing issue in the denial of bail to persons alleged to have been involved in “terrorist” offences and prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, despite their long incarceration as undertrials. In such cases, the process itself becomes the punishment. 

The UAPA and other draconian laws (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) make it difficult for those arrested under these laws to get bail because of the restrictive conditions they impose on the grant of bail. Basically, they require the courts to come to a prima facie (tentative) conclusion that the persons arraigned are not guilty of the offence they are being prosecuted for. 

While in the Gulfisha Fatima case, most of the detenus were arrested in 2020 and had been incarcerated for over five years, there are cases where detenus have spent over seven years. Surendra Gadling has spent over seven years in jail in the Bhima Koregaon case and has not been granted bail to date. 

Related Content
Related Content

In most cases, they are charged, amongst other offences, under diverse sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)/Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Arms Act and, most importantly, under Sections 16 to 18 of UAPA. 

Gulfisha Fatima - File Pic
2020 Delhi Riots: With Bail Plea Pending For 3 Years, Gulfisha Fatima Marks 5 Years In Tihar Jail

BY Outlook News Desk

Bail Based on Long Period of Incarceration 

The restrictive provision in the UAPA was interpreted in Union of India v. KA Najeeb (2021), in which a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, speaking through the present Chief Justice, Justice Surya Kant, held that:  

"Whereas at the commencement of proceedings the courts are expected to appreciate the legislative policy against grant of bail, the rigours of such provisions will melt down where there is no likelihood of trial being completed within a reasonable time and the period of incarceration already undergone has exceeded a substantial part of the prescribed sentence. Such an approach would guard against the possibility of provisions of Section 43-D (5) of UAPA being used as the sole metric of denial of bail or for wholesale breach of constitutional right to speedy trial”. 

Thus, it is clear that KA Najeeb held that Section 43-D (5) will not apply if the detenu has been incarcerated for a substantial period of the proposed sentence and there is no likelihood of completion of the trial within a reasonable time. In that event, the imperatives of Article 21 (Life and Liberty) take over. The language could not be clearer. There is no question of going into the merits of the case. 

In most cases, the detenus would have spent over four years in jail awaiting trial. Charges would not have been framed. Even if framed, the trial would have not started, or if started, would be progressing extremely slowly. KA Najeeb would, therefore, be applicable on all fours. 

If the judges were beginning on a clean slate in this area of law, one would have no objection. But KA Najeeb is binding on them by what is known as the doctrine of precedent. They were bound to follow KA Najeeb. But they did not. 

A Long Wait: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020, for the alleged conspiracy that led to the 2020 Delhi riots. The Supreme Court rejected his bail plea on January 5, 2026 - Photo: Naman Saraiya
Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

BY Umar Khalid

A New Understanding of “Terrorism” 

The bench in Gulfisha Fatima has also evolved a new understanding of terrorism—and that too in a bail case. Terrorism is defined under Section 15 of UAPA as “doing of an act with intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security, economic security, or sovereignty of India or with intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India or in any foreign country” by using weapons or substances of hazardous nature or “by any other means of whatsoever nature”. 

It was evident from the record that none of the seven in Gulfisha Fatima indulged in any act by using bombs, dynamite or other explosive substances or inflammable substances or firearms or other lethal weapons or poisonous or noxious gases or other chemicals or by any other substances (whether biological, radioactive, nuclear or otherwise) of a hazardous nature. 

But the judges in Gulfisha Fatima have used the expression “by any other means of whatever nature” to expand the definition of terrorism—which is not only unwarranted but is untenable in law. 

null - IMAGO / Hindustan Times
Jail Or Bail: The Apex Court’s Consistency Question On UAPA Cases

BY Ummar Jamal

Detenus Treated Differently 

In Gulfisha Fatima, the learned judges have treated Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid differently from the other detenus. They held that:  

“In cases alleging conspiratorial conduct, it becomes necessary to distinguish between the existence of a conspiracy and the position occupied by an accused within the alleged framework. While conspiracy may supply the overarching context, Section 43-D (5) requires attention to the nature, extent, and character of participation attributed to the individual.” 

On this basis, the learned judges have held that “Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are prima facie attributed a central role and alleged to be ideological drivers of the alleged conspiracy”.  

In doing so, the bench has held contrary to a long line of judgments on the issue of criminal conspiracy. It is settled law that in cases of allegations of criminal conspiracy under Section 120A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, all conspirators are treated equally in terms of liability. 

Section 120A IPC defines criminal conspiracy as an agreement between two or more persons to do or cause to be done an illegal act or a legal act by illegal means. The mere agreement itself constitutes the offence. It is the agreement which is the offence, not the achieving of the object of conspiracy. Section 120B IPC prescribes the punishment, which is the same as for abetting the offence of conspiracy. All parties to the conspiracy receive the same punishment, irrespective of their individual roles or the extent of participation. 

This has been so held in Major E.G. Barsay v. State of Bombay (1961) and followed in a series of cases. In a case of criminal conspiracy, the agreement binds the accused collectively. The culpability remains the same for all associated with the object of the conspiracy, underscoring equal liability irrespective of individual knowledge or involvement. The role played by each conspirator (e.g., mastermind vs. peripheral participant) does not affect the liability for the conspiracy charge. 

Therefore, there could not have been differential treatment meted out to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on the one hand and the other five detenus on the other in the context of the charge of criminal conspiracy. Once the Court granted bail to the five detenus, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam ought to have been granted bail too. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: BAN Win Toss, Decide To Field First

    2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

    3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

    4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

    5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

    2. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

    3. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Live Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Begins Campaign At Rod Laver Arena

    4. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

    5. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

    Badminton News

    1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

    2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

    3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

    4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

    5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

    2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

    3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

    4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

    5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

    Entertainment News

    1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

    2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

    3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

    4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

    5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

    US News

    1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

    2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

    3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

    4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

    5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

    World News

    1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

    2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

    3. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

    4. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

    5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

    Latest Stories

    1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

    2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

    3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

    4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

    5. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

    6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

    7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

    8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There