Prison Can Not Cage Voices

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam didn't get bail. The rapists are easily getting parole. Gulfisha Fatima got bail after five years of wrongful incarceration. Everything seems dystopian

Moumita Alam
Prison Can Not Cage Voices
Prison Can Not Cage Voices
Inshallah…

(For Sharjeel Imam)

I say Inshallah with ellipses…

they say it's a grammatical error

they don't know resistance 

but i know Sharjeel 

and you know for sure that 

Inshallah is a hope against the despair 

of the same smell of the handcuffs

or the foods, or the stagnant time

that flows with the same mundanity.

Inshallah… is not justice 

but the journey you embark upon in the absence of it…

You say Inshallah and then it reverberates

dates after dates

before it gets a renewal on the next date.

When you utter inshallah 

I see the broken syntax of the word justice crawling before the state and you and millions other words

are sloganeering…

Inshallah…Inshallah…Inshallah…

Inshaallah is a hope

How will they incarcerate the ellipses too?

Poetry As Resistance

BY Outlook News Desk

 Umar Khalid

They want you to make an example:

A demonstration of how not to be an

Umar Khalid

What they don't know

It's not you but them haunting us to be an Umar—the hope and the light.

Now tell us without the hope and the light

How can we reach the end of this dark tunnel?

Poetry as Protest: Capturing Current Affairs In Poems - Shutterstock
Poetry as Protest: Capturing Current Affairs In Poems

BY Milind Bhawar

Gulfisha Fatima

Looking at you

I see how resistance is writing

its name in your smile to

guide us in this dark time.

    Language

(How it would be like if we start a day with love then?-My lover asks)

My language has long been killed 

I’m Bangladeshi to some

And anti national to many

If I write 

I’m a slut

If I don't

I am killed voiceless 

If I'm in America 

I’m Renee Nicole Good

If I’m in India 

I’m Gauri Lankesh/Gulfisha Fatima 

Surekha Bhutmange/India’s millions unnamed daughters

My clit is Sharamgah to you 

My body is a warzone 

In which language do you want to make love this morning?

*Renee Nicole Good: The woman shot dead by a federal immigration agent(ICE) in the US state of Minneapolis

*sharamgah: place of modesty/private parts/genitals.

