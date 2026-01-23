Benares Demolitions | When Faith Is Rebuilt And Memory Erased

One does not visit Benares. One either falls into it or rejects it completely, regardless of social or religious position. It is a city of thousands of years, now eroded not by faith but by modern religion. Benares implicates you in belief even as it frees you from sectarian loyalty. Its ghats and winding alleys recall a time when things, beings, and orders existed in a strange, schizophrenic harmony, listless yet paradoxically structured. For the white, the brown, and the occasional Western tourist, even scamming in Benares was once done with a peculiar kind of courtesy.