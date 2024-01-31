Gyanvapi: ASI Findings Not Surprising But Bring Major Implications

Historian Jadunath Sarkar’s 1947 translation of Saqi Mustad Khan’s book, ‘Maasir-I-Alamgiri: A History of the Emperor Aurangzeb - Ãlamgir (reign 1658-1707 A.D.)’, was more precise. It said, “It was reported that, according to the Emperor's command, his officers had demolished the temple of Viswanath at Kashi” in September 1669.

In her 1983 book, ‘Banaras, City of Light,’ historian Diana L Eck gave quite a detailed account of the temple, destroyed and reconstructed over several previous centuries. According to her, the last reconstruction, “perhaps on the most magnificent scale ever”, was undertaken by the Sanskrit scholar Narayana Bhatta in 1585, when “the mood of the age improved with the reign of Akbar.”

She said that it was with the patronage of one of Akbar’s courtiers, Todar Mal, whose son ruled the Jaunpur area for the Emperor, that the reconstruction proceeded.

“The temple was grand in scale and execution, consisting of a central sanctum, the garbha griha, surrounded by eight pavilions, or mandapas… In less than a century, in 1669, it was torn down at the command of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Half-dismantled, it became the foundation for the present Jnana Vapi Mosque,” she wrote.

In May 2022, historian Irfan Habib, known as among the foremost authorities on the Mughal period, said that there was no doubt that Aurangzeb got this temple destroyed and records with dates were available. Similarly, he said, the Keshav Rai temple built by Bir Singh Bundela in Mathura had also been destroyed by Muslim rulers.

“The question is, can you now destroy a masjid that had been built in 1670?” Habib had asked. While pointing out that stones of Buddha Bihars have been found in many temples in the country, he added, “Does this imply those temples should be destroyed?”

Notably, there is also a high court order for a survey at the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, with Hindu petitioners reclaiming the land belonging to the erstwhile temple. The Supreme Court in January stayed the high court order. The Idgah mosque was built in 1670.