Police arrested the brother-in-law and father-in-law of the victim in dowry murder case on Monday.
The police had asserted that Rohit was absconding since the incident.
The accused mentioned in the FIR include Nikki’s husband Vipin Bhati, his brother Rohit, along with their mother and father.
Amid outrage over the alleged killing of a 26-year-old woman for dowry in Greater Noida, the police arrested the brother-in-law and father-in-law of the victim on Monday. The accused in the case, identified as 28-year-old Rohit Bhati and 55-year-old Satveer Bhati, were arrested by Kasna Police near Sirsa Toll Chauraha, following a tip-off and manual intelligence inputs,the police said in a statement.
The police had asserted that Rohit was absconding since the incident. A case had been registered against him at Kasna Police Station on August 22 under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment or others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The accused mentioned in the FIR include Nikki’s husband Vipin Bhati, his brother Rohit, along with their mother and father. Three of them have been arrested.
Vipin was arrested on Saturday and was shot in the leg while attempting to escape police custody on Sunday. His mother, Daya (55), was also arrested the same day.
The family of the victim, Nikki, who was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws, claimed that she had been tortured since her marriage in 2016 by them for a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh, even after they had fulfilled their demand for Scorpio vehicle and a motorcycle.
The victim’s sister, Kanchan who is married in the same family recorded the incident where Nikki was allegedly beaten up and set ablaze. One clip showed Nikki being dragged by her hair, while another showed her walking down the stairs in flames before collapsing. The video has been widely circulated on social media.
The victim's father Bhikahri Singh said both his daughters were married to brothers Rohit Bhati and Vipin Bhati in 2016. "Since then they have been torturing both the daughters and demanded dowry. They demanded a Scorpio car. We gave them, and again they demanded a bullet motorcycle, which we gave them. Their demands were increasing day by day. And after that they began demanding Rs 36 lakh from us," he said.
He claimed that many times a panchayat was organised to settle the dispute, but all the efforts were wasted.
"I want strict action against the family and an encounter should be done. This is Baba's (Yogi Adityanath) government, their house should also be bulldozed. If not we will sit on hunger strike," added.
"Both brothers don't work. Since marriage, they kept asking for money, sometimes they said give us your Mercedes, they asked for our Scorpio. I helped my daughter to open her own beauty parlour as Vipin had no work. He then started stealing money from the parlour," Singh told PTI.
