Misfits Boxing 23: Manager Protects Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat From Backstage Clash With Opponent

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat was protected by his manager after opponent Anthony Taylor threw a bottle during a heated backstage confrontation following Goyat’s unanimous decision win at Misfits Boxing 23 on December 20

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Misfits boxing 23 Neeraj Goyat Anthony Taylor clash manager Vipin Gulia
Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat with his manager Vipin Gulia. | Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
  • Neeraj Goyat’s manager Vipin Gulia intervened in a backstage clash with opponent Anthony Taylor

  • Taylor reacted angrily to Goyat’s decision to snub his handshake and threw a water bottle

  • The Indian boxer earlier dominated the six-round bout, winning 59-55, 58-56 and 60-54

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat was protected by his manager, Vipin Gulia, who physically intervened during a heated backstage confrontation with opponent Anthony Taylor following Goyat’s unanimous decision victory at Misfits Boxing 23 on December 20.

The incident unfolded minutes after the fight inside the medical room, where Goyat was undergoing post-bout checks. What initially started as a handshake attempt quickly escalated when Taylor threw a water bottle at Goyat. This prompted Gulia and on-site security personnel to step in and separate the fighters.

“When Taylor entered that medical room with clear aggression, I had to step between them immediately,” said Gulia. “My first responsibility is always Neeraj's safety. This was not a sporting exchange. This was someone who couldn't accept defeat, trying to provoke my fighter in what should have been a secure recovery area.”

Bottle Thrown, Goyat Unharmed

Goyat had controlled the six-round contest against Taylor, showcasing superior footwork and punching combinations to earn a big win. The judges’ scorecards read 59-55, 58-56, and 60-54.

As per eyewitnesses, tensions rose after Goyat declined Taylor’s handshake and made dismissive remarks. The American fighter responded with profanity before throwing the bottle, escalating the situation inside what should have been a restricted and secure medical area.

“As managers, we shield our fighters from unnecessary confrontations outside the ring,” Gulia added. “This incident highlights why proper security protocols and restricted access to recovery areas are necessities, not luxuries. Every promoter has a responsibility to ensure fighters can compete and recover in a safe environment.”

The manager confirmed that Goyat was unharmed during the incident and remains fully focused on building his international boxing career, with discussions already underway regarding his next global appearance.

The win improves Neeraj Goyat’s professional record to 20-4-2. The Indian boxer is a former WBC Asian welterweight champion and remains one of the country’s most recognisable figures in professional boxing.

Misfits Boxing has not yet released an official statement addressing the backstage security breach at the event.

Published At:
