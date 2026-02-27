Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Rhode Island venue and date revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is reportedly being planned in Rhode Island.
The couple is said to have chosen the Ocean House as the venue for their exclusive ceremony.
According to reports, the wedding date has been set for June 13, 2026.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is reportedly in motion, with multiple outlets claiming that the global pop icon and the NFL star are preparing for a grand ceremony next summer. According to reports, the couple has chosen the iconic Ocean House as their wedding venue, setting the stage for what could be one of the most talked-about celebrity events of 2026.
The seaside property, known for its sweeping Atlantic views and privacy, is said to have been secured despite high demand. Hospitality insiders suggest that local hotel rates have already seen a spike following reports of the high-profile celebration.
Why the date matters to Taylor Swift
Sources indicate that the wedding date holds personal meaning for Taylor Swift. The singer has long associated the number 13 with luck and creative identity, often referencing it throughout her career. The chosen day is believed to reflect that symbolism.
Wedding preparations are reportedly underway, with formalities expected to be completed soon. While neither Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed the details, speculation has continued to build across fan communities and entertainment circles.
Star-studded guest list and proposal details
The ceremony is expected to combine elegance with personal touches. Close friends from the entertainment and sports industries are rumoured to be on the guest list. There has even been playful speculation about who might officiate the wedding, adding to the buzz.
Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after dating for two years. Reports suggest that Kelce proposed in an intimate setting, keeping the moment private before sharing the news publicly.
If the reports prove accurate, the couple will exchange vows on June 13, 2026, in Rhode Island.