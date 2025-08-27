Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement: Two-Year Courtship Culminates; Singer Shares Pics

Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift began dating in 2023 during the singer's landmark Eras tour. Their relationship was widely documented in images of Swift celebrating at Chiefs games and fan videos capturing Kelce dancing at her concert tour

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City in January 2025. Photo: File/AP
  • Taylor Swift announces engagement with Travis Kelce on Instagram

  • Shares photos with caption: 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married'

  • Engagement ring reportedly an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck

It's official. Taylor Swift, the globally renowned pop superstar, and Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' celebrated NFL player, are engaged to be married. The duo revealed their engagement on Tuesday (August 26, 2025) through a five-photo joint post on Instagram.

This announcement marks the fairytale culmination of a two-year courtship that has captivated millions of fans around the world, with particular excitement among 'Swifties', Taylor Swift’s enormous and passionate fan base.

The Instagram caption read, 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,' and was accompanied by a dynamite stick emoji, adding a playful touch to their joyful news.

Kelce was already a famous NFL player and Super Bowl champion when he met Swift. However, Swift’s unique level of global fame elevated Kelce’s public profile to new heights. Their relationship was widely documented in countless images of Swift celebrating at Chiefs games and fan videos capturing Kelce dancing at Swift’s Eras concert tour as it travelled across the globe.

Speculation about the authenticity of their relationship circulated online, with some suggesting it was a publicity stunt or even a plot to influence the United States elections. Despite these unfounded rumours, the couple’s genuine affection silenced critics, culminating in an engagement ring that rivals the size of Kelce’s three Super Bowl rings.

Details Emerge About Engagement, Relationship Timeline

The precise timing and location of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement remain unclear. Notably, both Swift and Kelce, who are 35, have kept these details under wraps.

However, an Associated Press report cited Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, as confirming that the engagement ring was an old mine brilliant-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck. Just over an hour after the announcement, Kelce was seen stretching for practice in Kansas City, Missouri.

Swift and Kelce have been generating media frenzies since 2023. Only two weeks before their engagement announcement, they stirred excitement with news of Swift’s upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” set for release on October 3.

Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce — former Philadelphia Eagles centre — helped Swift promote the album by hosting her on their podcast, “New Heights.” During the episode, Swift compared her career to Kelce’s, saying their jobs were “to entertain people for three hours in NFL stadiums.”

When Jason Kelce asked how they handled public discourse about their relationship, Swift replied, “We don’t, really. I don’t see a lot of things. My name can be in the actual headline, and it’s none of my business.”

The couple began dating during Swift’s landmark Eras tour. Although Kelce’s initial attempt to meet Swift at her Arrowhead Stadium concert was unsuccessful, by September she was back at the Kansas City stadium cheering for him alongside his mother. Less than two months later, Swift changed her onstage lyrics in Argentina to sing: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” as Kelce smiled from the audience.

This is the first engagement for both Kelce — who previously starred in his own reality dating show “Catching Kelce” — and Swift, whose past high-profile relationships with celebrities like Joe Alwyn, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Harry Styles have inspired her music.

Reactions Pour In From NFL Community And Beyond

The engagement news broke during Kansas City Chiefs’ media availability, after head coach Andy Reid had left. This left Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna to respond to questions about his teammate’s engagement. Danna expressed his surprise and happiness for the couple: “Man, it’s incredible. I was caught off guard but you know, great for them. That’s a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love — that’s a beautiful thing.”

Danna has spent time with both Swift and Kelce at New Year’s parties and after most home games. He joked about finding an engagement gift for Swift: “Maybe some Pop-Tarts back to her. It won’t be homemade.”

The NFL itself acknowledged the engagement by posting congratulations on X (formerly Twitter), though they quickly deleted and reposted after tagging the wrong Swift account.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and frequent suite-mate with Swift at Arrowhead Stadium games, posted on Instagram: “Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two.”

The Cleveland Guardians baseball team also joined in with humor: “Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. Now no one cares that next year’s schedule is out.”

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has been featured in the recent six-part ESPN documentary “The Kingdom,” chronicling the Chiefs’ pursuit of a third consecutive Super Bowl title last season. At the documentary premiere at Kansas City’s Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kelce was joined by his parents Donna and Ed Kelce.

Ed Kelce commented on his future daughter-in-law: “She’s very good for him. I don’t hesitate in saying that. They are two people that truly deserve each other.”

(With AP inputs)

