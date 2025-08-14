Who Is Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's Boyfriend? All You Need To Know About NFL Superstar And Podcast Host

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, is considered one of the highest-earning athletes in the NFL. Explore his growth beyond American football

Outlook Sports Desk
Who Is Travis Kelce, Taylor Swifts Boyfriend
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift during an event. Photo: X
  • Travis Kelce is a prominent NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs

  • Kelce's off-field ventures include hosting and acting roles

  • Taylor Swift talked about her music journey and new album announcement on the 'New Heights' podcast

American pop icon Taylor Swift made her podcast debut on 'New Heights,' hosted by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason, drawing global attention.

Swift’s debut drew widespread attention, not only for her celebrity status but also for her discussion of reclaiming her music masters, reflections on her record-breaking Eras Tour, and the announcement of her twelfth studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' set for release on October 3, 2025.

Her conversation with the Kelce brothers included insights into her personal and professional milestones, underscoring the close intertwining of her career developments and her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Who Is Travis Kelce? NFL Career, Achievements, And Family Background

Travis Kelce is a professional American football tight end who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL) since 2013. The 35-year-old remains a key figure on the team, contributing to the Chiefs’ victories in Super Bowl LIV and LVII. He has been selected for multiple Pro Bowls, establishing himself as one of the premier tight ends in NFL history.

Kelce’s family background is athletic: his brother, Jason Kelce, is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center and Super Bowl champion. Both brothers credit their parents, particularly their mother's perseverance and their father's sports background, as foundational to their success in professional football and sports.

Travis is considered one of the highest-earning tight ends in the NFL, with an annual salary exceeding $14 million under his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. This figure does not include endorsements and external media ventures.

While recent news articles celebrate his athletic and business achievements, detailed contract breakdowns and current endorsement income remain closely held. Estimates from sports finance trackers confirm his overall earnings reflect his elite status in the league and the NFL.

Travis Kelce's off-field ventures have expanded significantly in recent years, encompassing television, film, and business endeavours. In 2023, he hosted "Saturday Night Live," marking a notable entry into mainstream entertainment. He subsequently secured roles in the FX series "Grotesquerie" and the Netflix film "Happy Gilmore 2," showcasing his versatility beyond football. 

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce: Relationship Status

Widespread speculation persists regarding the engagement status of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But they maintain greater privacy amidst intense media scrutiny, neither confirming nor denying engagement rumours.

Swift reportedly chose the podcast to reveal her new album as a gesture of support for Kelce’s platform. Celebrities are increasingly choosing podcasts over traditional media for major announcements.

Published At:
