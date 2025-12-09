Who Is Khoirom Rejiya? Manipur Cyclist To Win Gold Medal At Khelo India University Games 2025 In Rajasthan

The 23-year-old silenced all those critics when she upset favourite Meenakshi Rohilla of Guru Nanak Dev University to clinch the women’s 3km Pursuit gold at the Khelo India University Games 2025 in Rajasthan

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Who Is Khoirom Rejiya? Manipur Cyclist To Win Gold Medal
Khoirom Rejiya Poses With Gold Medal After Securing 1st Position In Women's 3KM Cycling Pursuit Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manipur's daughter Khoirom Rejiya wins gold medal at the Khelo India University Games 2025

  • Rejiya claimed top-spot finish in the women's 3km Pursuit cycling

  • Get to know about her background and inspiring story

“This sport is not for you.” This was the frequent response Khoirom Rejiya Devi got from home and from some coaches when she first took up cycling back in 2019.

The Manipur-born cyclist representing Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) at the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 was a late convert to cycling after trying her hand at Sepak Takraw as a junior but was overlooked for further selection.

The 23-year-old silenced all those critics when she upset favourite Meenakshi Rohilla of Guru Nanak Dev University to clinch the women’s 3km Pursuit gold at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium Cycling Velodrome in Jaipur.

“From 2019, on the track, even at home—I faced so much mental stress that now every race feels like a challenge. And that is why I never think about who is in front of me. I have only one goal—to make myself the best cyclist in the country,” Rejiya told SAI Media.

Daughter of a fisherman from Phubala village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, Rejiya was part of Manipur’s Sepak Takraw team from 2014-2018 but by then it was quite clear that there was no future for her in that sport.

Related Content
Related Content

“My father, in a drunken state, used to taunt me; people mocked me. There was a time when I cried every day. But then, in 2019, a friend said try cycling, because you run very fast,” she said.

But even that wasn’t a smooth ride.

Just when she was getting into the groove of competition and had participated in the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games, the COVID-19 pandemic stuck. Conditions at home worsened, but Rejiya kept training to keep her dream alive.

When things improved, she reached Delhi for national trials – only to hear the same response again: “You lack exposure; your timing is not good for the senior level.”

But this time, Rejiya didn’t give up. She returned home, started running every morning, lost ten kilos, and then shifted her focus from sprint to endurance.

She earned a place in the National Camp at Patiala by winning the 2021 Senior Nationals bronze medal in Jaipur and she hasn’t looked back since.

In 2022, she was part of the Indian women’s team that won the historic bronze medal at the Asian Cycling Championships in Team Pursuit.

By 2024, Rejiya was being counted among India’s top pursuit racers but Meenakshi was still the player to beat in this format.

Rejiya finally got that opportunity in Jaipur and the 23-year-old made the most of it by ending Meenakshi’s hope of bagging all five gold medals at the Games.

“To beat Meenakshi, you need intelligence, strength and strategy—all three. I knew she had been racing continuously for the past five days. The moment I sensed her fatigue increasing, I picked up my pace,” said Rejiya, who had won the Asmita League last year.

“Meenakshi is a champion athlete. She doesn’t like losing, and neither do I. I have faced so much neglect in my life that now I am always hungry for achievement.

With this victory, I have answered myself and all those people who once said I couldn’t do it. There is no athlete better than her (Meenakshi) in the 3km pursuit, so defeating her is a special achievement for me,” Rejiya added.

Winning is one thing but receiving praise from your rival afterwards is another kind of honour.

Meenakshi, who won four gold medals and one silver at KIUG Rajasthan, hugged Rejiya after the race, patted her back, and said with a smile, “Rejiya is one of the strongest cyclists from our team. We train together at NSNIS Patiala.

I am happy that she won. Although there is some pain in my heart that I lost in my favourite event, I wholeheartedly congratulate her on her victory.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Phil Salt 'Pleased' With Growing Partnership With Virat Kohli At RCB In IPL 2025

  3. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  5. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  2. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  3. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  4. Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

  5. Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Navjot Kaur Suspended By Congress

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

  4. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  5. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion