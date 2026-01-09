Khelo India Beach Games 2026: Manipur's Pencak Silat Athlete Sudhir Meetei Turns Pain Into Gold At KIBG

KIBG 2026
Manipur's Sudhir Meetei (top) in Pencak Silat action at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026 Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manipur's Sudhir Meetei wins gold medal at the Khelo India Beach Games

  • The 19-year-old is a Pencak Silat athlete

  • Sudhir nearly claimed an international medal last year

  • He finished fourth at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship

For Wahengbam Sudhir Meetei, success in Pencak Silat has come the hard way, through financial distress, physical pain and moments of crushing disappointment that could easily have ended his career.

Just six months after missing out on an international medal by the narrowest of margins, the 19-year-old from Manipur scripted a splendid comeback, helping the state win its first gold medal at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026 in Ganda on his debut at the event.

Sudhir’s rise has been anything but smooth. Financial hardship forced him to drop out of college, while a freak training injury compelled him to change his competitive category just to stay alive in the sport.

Yet, standing on the sand in Diu, medal around his neck, the young athlete from Sawombung Thokhong, about 20kms from Imphal, finally found redemption.

That hunger to succeed had been sharpened in July last year, when Sudhir tasted both success and heartbreak on the big stage.

His efforts first bore fruit when he won gold in Ganda at the All India National Championships in Lucknow.

But soon after, in his first major international appearance at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Vietnam, he finished fourth missing the bronze by a whisker.

“It was a one-second mistake in choosing the wrong weapon that cost us the bronze medal. This was our first international competition, and the pressure caught up with us. That wrong choice cost us 60 points, and eventually we lost by 20,” he told PTI.

The disappointment lingered, but Sudhir did not allow it to define him.

Six months later, on an unfamiliar sandy surface in Diu, he produced one of the finest performances of his career, partnering Premchandra Yengkhom to clinch gold for Manipur.

"I wear this medal with pride and this goes to the strong support and sacrifice of my family, espeically my father who was ill and yet supported me by doing pig farming," he added.

The victory carried a deeply personal meaning. Sudhir revealed he had made a promise to his parents before leaving for Diu something that echoed loudly in his mind during the final.

“This was my first ever Khelo India Beach Games and before coming I promised my parents, I will return with a gold. During the final, there were some nervous moments, as all those conversations with my parents were playing in my head. But I am happy that I won the gold,” said the Manipur youngster.

Competing on sand made the challenge even tougher for the young athlete, who described the experience as the sternest test of his career so far.

“We normally are not used to performing on the sand. So that was a challenge, but it was a new experience and I enjoyed every bit of it.

“I have always heard about the Khelo India platform, but to experience it first hand was special and returning with a gold medal makes it even more memorable,” he added.

The Hardships

Behind the medal lies a story of relentless struggle.

Sudhir comes from a family of five and is the eldest of three brothers. With limited income at home, he has had to shoulder responsibilities well beyond his age.

“We are a family of five, and I’m the eldest of the three brothers. My father runs a small livestock business, and I assist him in selling pigs after finishing my work as a welder, for which I’m paid a wage of Rs 500 per day. The business isn’t enough to sustain the family’s needs, and so I try and contribute my part to support them,” he said.

The financial strain eventually forced him to give up his studies midway.

“I want both my younger brothers to excel in the sport, they are in school now, and also train in the same academy. So when I reached the fifth semester, I dropped out of my course due to the financial problems,” added Sudhir.

A product of the renowned Nawang Sports Academy in Imphal, which has produced India’s only international gold medallists in Ganda -- Bishan and Johnson -- Sudhir took up pencak silat in 2018 after being inspired by seniors at the academy.

Success followed quickly.

He won gold at the sub-junior nationals in the 45–50kg Tanding (combat) category, added another gold in the 50–55kg division in 2021, and claimed silver at the 2022 Northeast Games.

But a freak training accident almost ended his career.

In the absence of proper mat flooring at the academy, Sudhir’s left foot got stuck in a hole, badly injuring his toe.

The setback forced him to abandon the Tanding category and switch to Artistic and Performance, a decision taken purely to stay in the sport.

For nearly two years, he trained quietly, rebuilding both body and belief.

That perseverance finally paid off on the beaches of Diu.

"This will be a big motivation ahead of the senior Nationals which is coming up soon and I hope I will go on to win my maiden international medal soon."

