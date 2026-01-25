KIWG 2026: Ladakh Second Best As ITBP Claim Women’s Ice Hockey Gold; Skater Nayana Sri Talluri Returns With Medals Again

Here's a quick wrap from the day 6 proceedings at the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Leh-Ladakh leg

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
KIWG 2026 day 6 report
Nayana Sri Talluri in action at the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Photo: KIWG 2026
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ladakh miss out on Women's Ice Hockey gold as ITBP crowned winners

  • Nayana Sri Talluri leaves Khelo India Winter Games 2026 with another medal

  • Ladakh see off ITBP in Men's Ice Hockey Bronze medal match

Ladakh ran out of luck as ITBP women reclaimed the Khelo India Winter Games ice-hockey gold at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium on Sunday evening. In a thrilling match, ITBP scored in the opening seconds of extra time after regulation time ended 1-1.

There was a small consolation for the hosts on the penultimate day of the 6th Khelo India Winter Games.

KIWG 2026 day 6 report
ITBP celebrate after wining Women's Ice Hockey gold at KIWG 2026 Photo: KIWG 2026
info_icon

Ladakh’s men redeemed themselves by winning the men’s ice-hockey bronze after a dramatic Saturday when unfancied Chandigarh stunned the home team 3-2 in the men’s ice-hockey semifinals.

But on Sunday, Ladakh men looked more purposeful, carving out a fighting 3-2 win for a podium finish. Ladakh had beaten ITBP 3-1 in the league stage as well.

In a low-scoring thriller, Ladakh looked on course to defend their ice-hockey gold.

KIWG 2026 day 6 report
ITBP women's Ice Hockey players doing the victory lap Photo: KIWG 2026
info_icon

In what was a repeat of last year’s Khelo India Winter Games final, Ladakh rode a 17th minute Shamina Khatoon goal but then ITBP’s India player Stanzin Dolkar, nicknamed Tani, scored a sensational equaliser in the third period to force the match into extra time.

Related Content
Related Content

Within nine seconds, Dolkar was at it again, scoring the golden goal from a goalmouth melee to leave Ladakh stunned.

The women’s win against Ladakh means ITBP will not go empty handed from these Games. With a day remaining in KIWG 2026, Haryana keep their lead with 4 golds while Ladakh stay at No. 2 with two golds.

Telangana also have two golds, but lesser number of silvers that the hosts.

Telangana Skater Nayana Sri Talluri Leaves With Laurels Again

On Sunday morning, Telangana’s Nayana Sri Talluri won her second straight gold medal from the short-course skating rink at NDS. The Calgary-based teenager started comfortably and then shifted gears midway through the 1000m short track.

One of Nayana’s chief rivals, Ladakh’s skating star Skarma Tsultim, trying to accelerate, crashed out of the competition. Tactically better Nayana warded off a stiff challenge from Maharashtra’s Anvayee Deshpande to clinch the gold medal with a timing of 1:43.32 seconds.

Anvayee won silver with 1:43.43 with teammate Schaleen Fernandes winning bronze (1:46.41).

Nayana thus became the third ice skater in KIWG 2026 to win two gold medals, both individual medals. With one day to go, Haryana’s Sachin Singh and Ladakh’s Skarma Tsultim both have two golds each (individual and relay).

Late on Saturday, Ladakh were awarded the women’s 1000m long track gold, an event that was marred by snowstorm at the Gupukh’s Pond. Skarma had led a Ladakh 1-2-3 in that race.

Maharashtra won their first gold medal on Sunday. Ishaan Darvekar (1:35.57 seconds) won the men’s 1000m short track at NDS Stadium. It was Ishaan’s second medal in KIWG 2026. Earlier he had won silver in the men’s 500m short track race. Telangana won both silver and bronze in this event.

In more pristine conditions at Gupukh’s Pond Sunday afternoon, Karnataka’s 18-year-old Srivatsa S Rao stunned the field as he raced away to men’s gold in the 1000m long track ice skating event. It was Karnataka’s first gold of KIWG 2026.

Srivatsa, winner of gold in the junior event of the same category at the 2024 Khelo India Winter Games, finished ahead of Tamil Nadu’s duo of Avikshith Vijay (1:37.73) and Selva Kumar M (1:39.41) with a time of 1:36.64.

“I am very happy to win this gold medal. Some of my idols were participating in the race and to finish ahead of them is a very happy moment for me. I hope one day I win an Olympic medal for my country. That’s my ultimate aim,” Srivatsa told SAI Media.

Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Results From Sunday, Day 6

Ice Skating Finals

Men’s: 1000m short track: 1. Ishaan Darvekar (Maharashtra) 1:35.57 secs 2. Muthakani Vishnu Vardhan (Telangana) 1:40.72 secs 3. D Shiva Manikan Prabha (Telangana) 1:44.19 sec.

Women’s: 1000m short track: 1. Nayana Sri Talluri (Telangana) 1:43.32 secs 2. Anvayee Deshpande (Maharashtra) 1:43.43 secs 3. Schaleen Farnandes (Maharashtra) 1:46.41 sec

Men’s: 1000m long track: 1. Srivatsa S Rao (Karnataka) 1:36.64 secs 2. Avikshit Vijay Viswanat (Tamil Nadu) 1:37.73 secs 3. Selva Kumar M (Tamil Nadu) 1: 39.41 sec.

Ice Hockey

Men’s bronze medal match: Ladakh beat ITBP 3-2

Women’s final: ITBP beat Ladakh 2-1 (1-1 at full time)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kishan Tees Off After Samson's First-Ball Duck | IND 16/1 (1)

  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya Stuns Guwahati With Diving Catch To Dismiss Conway – Watch

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group D: Mumbai Reach QF With Bonus-Point Win; J&K Drew Against Puducherry To Retain KO Hopes

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Name 15‑Member Squad After Reversing Boycott Threat

  5. Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir’s Son Accused Of Sexual Assault By Housemaid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Elina Svitolina Ends Mirra Andreeva's Campaign; Ukrainian Set To Face Coco Gauff In Quarters

  2. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Sets Grand Slam Record, Coco Gauff Moves Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Set For Record-Setting Quarter-Final Appearance After Jakub Mensik's Withdrawal

  4. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva, Australian Open: Ukrainian Sets Up Coco Gauff QF Clash

  5. Alex de Minaur Vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2026: Home Favourite Cruises Into Quarter-Finals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Couple Jump from Second Floor to Escape Harassment by Hindu Outfit Members

  2. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  3. Literary Festivals In India: Connection, Orality, Inclusion

  4. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  5. Transfer of judges internal matter of judiciary, government has no say in it: Justice Bhuyan

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. US Sees Path To Lift India Tariffs As Russian Oil Buys Drop

  2. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  3. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  4. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  5. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley