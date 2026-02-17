Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Athletes Readying For Their Dream Stage In Gulmarg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Khelo India Winter Games as a "symbol of a new sporting confidence," evident in the rapid strides athletes from 36 states and Union Territories are making thanks to the platform

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Khelo India Winter Games 2026
The first leg featuring ice sports like skating and hockey were held in Ladakh from January 20-26. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Gulmarg leg of KIWG 2026 will be held from Feb 23-26

  • The first leg of KIWG 2026 was held in Ladakh from Jan 20-26

  • Four medal events -- ski mountaineering, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country), and snowboarding to take place

The picturesque winter wonderland of Gulmarg will be buzzing with sporting action when the second leg of the Khelo India Winter Games, brings together around 400 athletes from across the country from February 23 to 26.

Four medal events -- ski mountaineering, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country), and snowboarding -- will see competitors from places like Ambala, Hyderabad, Indore, Pune, and Madhya Pradesh testing their skills nearly 8,700 feet above sea level, taking on the challenges of the altitude head-on.

The first leg of the event was held in Leh last month.

Describing the challenges of the upper slopes near Kongdoori, ski exponent from Jammu, Ankush Bazala says competing at such high altitude tests the nerves, patience, and physical endurance of athletes.

"You don't just train your legs here; you train your lungs, your nerves, your patience. Gulmarg pushes you to be better," says Bazala.

Kanika Shan, also from Jammu, says the exposure of athletes to the icy slopes here has transformed the landscape of winter sports in the country.

"This platform (has) changed winter sports (in the country)," she says.

Related Content
Related Content

"Before Khelo India, you felt invisible. Now you feel recognised," adds Shan, as she practices edge-control drills and studies footage on her phone, examining her body position frame by frame.

KIWG 2026
Gulmarg will host the sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games from February 23 to 26 Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Khelo India Winter Games as a "symbol of a new sporting confidence," evident in the rapid strides athletes from 36 states and Union Territories are making thanks to the platform.

Describing his experience after arriving from Pune in Maharashtra, Hrishi Gulhane says, "For me, it's an altitude shock." "The first two days, your chest feels tight. But once you get used to it, it sharpens you. Racing here is like racing on a blade," he says.

Atul Vaid from Indore refers to Gulmarg as "India's answer to the Alps".

"The terrain is technical, the snow shifts, and you can't relax for even a second,” he says. "That's what makes winning here significant." Yashwant Reddy from Hyderabad, a skydiver learning to ski, says navigating the slopes is even more challenging than jumping from planes. "Jumping from planes is easier...here, gravity is constant and you have to respect the slope."

Muhammad Sinan, who has travelled from Kerala, describes the experience as transformative.

KIWG 2026
Gulmarg will host the sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games from February 23 to 26 Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

"We don't grow up with snow. But here, you feel part of something bigger -- athletes from every corner of India sharing the same slope." Saurabh Sahu from Madhya Pradesh believes the games have raised the standard of winter sports across the country.

"The athletes train year-round now. There's accountability. There's pride," he says.

As the competition day approaches, Gulmarg is rapidly transforming into a sporting hub, with the echoes of skis gliding on the slopes taking centre stage.

Once known primarily as a tourist destination, the town will, for four days, become the national centre for winter sports.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Leask Breaks NEP's Opening Stand

  2. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

  3. NZ Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Competition's History

  4. Former Cricket Captains Release Joint-Statement For Pakistan Government In Support Of Imran Khan

  5. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Outlook Explainer: Maharashtra’s Shivaji-Tipu Row

  4. Hemant Soren’s Assam Gambit: Can JMM Turn Tribal Identity Into Political Power Beyond Jharkhand?

  5. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  5. UK Champions AI For Global Growth At New Delhi Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight