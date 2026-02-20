Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Gulmarg Sports Tourism Propelling Jammu And Kashmir's Economy

Now, as the sixth edition of KIWG approaches, the focus has shifted from trying new things to building a legacy. Following the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir hosted only around 10.47 lakh domestic tourists in 2025 compared to around 26 lakh tourists in 2024, an official of the tourism department said. However, he said that the tourists’ arrivals picked up this year following the New Year rush and in the run up to KIWG 2026.