Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Gulmarg Sports Tourism Propelling Jammu And Kashmir's Economy

Gulmarg seeing surge in interest from tourists wanting to savour Khelo India Winter Games
Khelo Bharat Niti seeks to boost tourism by staging sports events recognised by International Olympic Committee
Local businesses are preparing too for the Winter Games extravaganza
The Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2026 in Gulmarg is set to witness a manifestation of the 'Khelo Bharat Niti' (sports policy) that was launched by the Union sports ministry in July 2025.
The Gulmarg leg of KIWG will be held from February 23 to 26, with India’s top skiers, including Winter Olympians, participating.
Apart from enhancing infrastructure, talent identification and international competitiveness, the Khelo Bharat Niti is aimed at leveraging sports for economic development and boosting industries such as tourism, manufacturing and sports technology. If the surge in tourist interest during the third week of February is any indication, the Games have come as a big cheer to one of Jammu and Kashmir’s biggest breadwinners for the region's economy – sports tourism.
Local businesses are preparing too for the Winter Games extravaganza. Abeed, a hotelier at Sheen Woods Tangmarg, says bookings surged weeks ago. “For us, this is more than just tourism. It is our identity. When the Games happen, Gulmarg feels like the heart of the country,” he says and points to a lobby filled with athletes from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, and J&K.
“You hear different languages at breakfast,” he says. “It feels like a country in one room.”
The Khelo India Winter Games journey in Gulmarg so far tells its own story. In the first edition in March 2020, 1,123 athletes competed in 13 disciplines. J&K led the medal count, showing their strength.
In 2021, 1,208 athletes took part, and J&K won 18 gold medals. By 2023, participation peaked at 1395 athletes, with J&K taking home 26 gold, 25 silver, and 25 bronze medals. Although the 2024 and 2025 editions had fewer disciplines and participants, the competition became more intense with Army, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka producing great performances.
Now, as the sixth edition of KIWG approaches, the focus has shifted from trying new things to building a legacy. Following the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir hosted only around 10.47 lakh domestic tourists in 2025 compared to around 26 lakh tourists in 2024, an official of the tourism department said. However, he said that the tourists’ arrivals picked up this year following the New Year rush and in the run up to KIWG 2026.
Though the official figures of the tourists visiting Kashmir would be released after the first quarter ending on March 31, an official of the tourism department said that the tourist arrivals to the Valley this year had already crossed the 2025 numbers. According to the tourism department, Gulmarg has 2,300 beds in hotels and huts.
An official said the hoteliers and guest house owners are getting advance bookings ahead of the Games with over 50 percent already booked during the event days. Gulmarg will see four medal events: Ski mountaineering, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing (cross-country) and snowboarding.
There is much happiness on the slopes of Kongdoori. Sledge pullers Altaf Hussain and Muhammad Rafiq carry equipment up slopes that would challenge most tourists. Their boots leave deep prints in the packed snow as they climb. “This is our season,” Hussain says, adjusting the ropes over his shoulders. “When the games start, Gulmarg comes alive.”
Hussain and Rafiq charge between INR 500 to 1500 from every tourist depending upon the distance to be covered and time it takes. They say on a good day, they make anything around between INR 1500 to 3000, compared to nothing when the tourist destination remains desolate.
Come February 23, Khelo India Winter Games 2026 are expected to bring a huge hurrah not only to residents of Gulmarg but to athletes, fans and tourists who enjoy Himalayan beauty and the adventurism that comes along with it.