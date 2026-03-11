Record Alert! Heat's Adebayo Scores 83 Points, Becomes Second Player In NBA History After Wilt Chamberlain's 100

The NBA’s previous best this season was 56, by Nikola Jokic for Denver against Minnesota on Christmas night. The last player to have 62 points through three quarters was Bryant

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates with his teammates after record-breaking night. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bam Adebayo scored his way into the history books with 83 points

  • Adebayo achieved this feat in Miami Heat's 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards

  • Chamberlain’s record of 100 points has stood since 1962

It’s Wilt, then Bam.

Bam Adebayo had a night for all time on Tuesday, with a point total second to only Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA record books. Adebayo scored 83 points, setting league marks for free throws made and attempted in a game for the Miami Heat in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards.

“An absolutely surreal night,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Obviously, we’ve been blessed to have been part of a lot of big moments in this arena. This one, it just happened. Moments happen and I’m grateful that we’re all able to be a part of it and witness it.”

Chamberlain’s record of 100 points has stood since 1962. Kobe Bryant — one of Adebayo’s basketball heroes — was No. 2 on the list with 81. Adebayo never thought he’d be in that club.

And then came a night he’ll never forget.

“Wilt, me, then Kobe,” Adebayo said. “It sounds crazy.”

Adebayo’s final numbers: 20 of 43 from the field, 36 of 43 from the foul line, 7 for 22 from 3-point range.

He was in tears as he hugged his mother, Marilyn Blount, before leaving the floor after the game. Emotions were kept in check, until then.

“For me, it was just remaining calm, remaining locked in and understanding that I can go for something special,” Adebayo said. “I didn’t think it was going to be 83. But to have this moment is surreal, because like I said, man, to be able to do it at home, in front of my mom, in front of my people, in front of the home fans, this is a mark in history that will forever be remembered.”

Related Content
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks over Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Miami Heat Vs Houston Rockets, NBA 2026: Heat Rally Past Rockets 115-105 to Snap Losing Stretch
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis gestures after making a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in Milwaukee. - | Photo: AP/Aaron Gash
Miami Heat Vs Milwaukee Bucks, NBA 2026: Bucks Surge To 128–117 Win Over Heat
Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert, right, dunks against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. - | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat, NBA 2026: Tyler Herro’s Return Powers Heat To 128–97 Win
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) tries to stop Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston. - | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa
Boston Vs Miami, NBA: Celtics Overcome 22-Point Deficit To Beat Heat In TD Garden Thriller
Related Content

Adebayo’s career high, before Monday, was 41.

That was passed by halftime.

“I looked at the stat sheet. It was pretty crazy: 40 shots, 40 free throws, 20 3s, that takes a lot of stamina, man,” Houston star and Adebayo’s USA Basketball teammate Kevin Durant said. “It takes a lot of energy to go out there and put those shots up and also make them, set a record, surpass Kobe as the second highest-scoring player in the history of the game. I mean, damn. Congrats to him. Huge, huge accomplishment, something we’re going to be talking about forever.”

Adebayo started with a 31-point first quarter and never stopped rolling. He was up to 43 at halftime, 62 by the end of the third quarter. And then came the fourth, when the milestones kept falling despite facing double-, triple- and what once appeared to be a quadruple-team from a Wizards defense that kept sending him to the foul line.

“BAM BAM BAM,” former Heat forward LeBron James posted on social media. James had the Heat single-game record of 61 points, set on March 3, 2014. He’s now No. 2 on the team list — by a wide margin.

The NBA’s previous best this season was 56, by Nikola Jokic for Denver against Minnesota on Christmas night. The last player to have 62 points through three quarters was Bryant, who had exactly that many going into the fourth for the Los Angeles Lakers against Dallas on Dec. 20, 2005.

Bam Adebayo scores second most in a game ever

Bam Adebayo scored 83 points, setting league marks for free throws made and attempted in a game. Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 100 points has stood since 1962.

Adebayo got to the line 16 times in the fourth, and the game had some comical moments. The Heat made clear they kept wanting Adebayo to get the ball and get to the line, even in a blowout. The Wizards tried to foul others — but couldn’t stop the scoring onslaught.

“You’ve got to give him credit,” Wizards coach Brian Keefe said. “In the first half he shot the ball terrific, he scored the ball really well. Obviously, he came out and had a little bit in the third, too. They obviously kept him in the game, and there was a lot of fouls called — 16 free throws in the fourth quarter. I was trying to take the ball out of his hands, he still got some free throws 40 feet from the rim. I can’t explain some of those calls. That’s all I got to say on that.”

And Adebayo only needed the first half to set a career high, too.

Adebayo’s 31 points in the opening quarter broke the Heat record for points in any quarter — and tied the team record for points in a first half before the second quarter even started.

He finished the first half with 43 points, a team record for any half and two points better than his previous career high — for a full game, that is — set Jan. 23, 2021, against Brooklyn.

Adebayo’s season high entering Tuesday was 32. He matched that with a free throw with 5:53 left in the second quarter, breaking the Heat first-half scoring record.

He was just getting started.

“I would say once he got to 50, then we’re thinking, all right, maybe he can get to 60,” Spoelstra said.

He got to 60, late in the third.

“And when he got to 60, it just kept on going,” Spoelstra said. “We might as well go for 70.”

He got to 70,

“And then, I didn’t dare even think about taking him out at that point,” Spoelstra said. “We just kept on going.”

When Spoelstra finally declared Adebayo’s night over, he was waiting to greet the center with a big hug. Teammates did the same, as did some of the Wizards after the final buzzer. Adebayo made his way over to Heat managing general partner Micky Arison for congratulations, before eventually getting to the locker room.

Everyone wanted his jersey, which he kept. The game ball was secured. The nets were cut down as souvenirs. A’ja Wilson, Adebayo’s longtime girlfriend and the four-time WNBA MVP, could barely keep from crying.

“I know he says that I’m his inspiration,” Wilson said. “But I don’t think he has a clue how much he inspires me to continue to be the person that I am.”

Finally, Adebayo made his way to the parking garage, exhausted. He never had an opportunity to meet Bryant, who died in 2020, and often wonders what it would be like to have him as a confidant. He had those same thoughts Tuesday, after topping Bryant’s 81.

“Just a surreal moment,” Adebayo said, “being in the company with somebody I idolized growing up.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shivam Dubey Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  2. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

  3. IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja Turns 'Rehman Dakait' In Rajasthan Royals' Creative Announcement Video

  4. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  5. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  5. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

  5. Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher