Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat, NBA 2026: Tyler Herro’s Return Powers Heat To 128–97 Win
Miami Heat cruised to a dominant 128–97 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, never trailing as Tyler Herro marked his return from a rib injury with 24 points off the bench. Herro, wearing a flak jacket, looked sharp immediately, pouring in 16 points in the first half as Miami took control early. Bam Adebayo added 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Norman Powell chipped in with 15 and Kel’el Ware recorded a double-double. Atlanta were led by Jalen Johnson, who posted a historic triple-double of 16 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough as Miami sealed their sixth road win in seven games.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE