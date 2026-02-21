Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat, NBA 2026: Tyler Herro’s Return Powers Heat To 128–97 Win

Miami Heat cruised to a dominant 128–97 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, never trailing as Tyler Herro marked his return from a rib injury with 24 points off the bench. Herro, wearing a flak jacket, looked sharp immediately, pouring in 16 points in the first half as Miami took control early. Bam Adebayo added 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Norman Powell chipped in with 15 and Kel’el Ware recorded a double-double. Atlanta were led by Jalen Johnson, who posted a historic triple-double of 16 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough as Miami sealed their sixth road win in seven games.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert, right, dunks against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
1/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) controls the ball against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-CJ McCollum
Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) goes up to dunk against Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31), forward Mouhamed Gueye (18), guard Keaton Wallace (2) and forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Norman Powell
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) goes up to shoot against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Tyler Herro
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) goesup to shoot against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, left, and guard Dyson Daniels, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) shoots against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Atlanta Hawks Vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game-Corey Kispert
Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots against Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Atlanta. | Photo: AP/Colin Hubbard
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kim Garth Sends Dangerous Shafali Varma Back

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  5. Big Boost To ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ In Nellore

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: ESP Strike Again To Take 2–0 Lead Vs Hardik’s IND