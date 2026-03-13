Australia 2-1 North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Kerr Shines As Matildas Seal Semis Spot
Australia booked their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over North Korea at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Friday. The result also booked a place for the Matildas in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. The hosts struck early through defender Alanna Kennedy, teed up by Sam Kerr in the ninth minute. After a tense first half, captain Kerr doubled the lead in the 47th minute. North Korea, three-time Asian Cup champions, pulled one back in the 65th minute through Chae Un-Yong, setting up a nervy final half-hour. However, Australia's defence held firm against the North Korean attack, with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold making some key saves.
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