Australia 2-1 North Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Kerr Shines As Matildas Seal Semis Spot

Australia booked their place in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 semi-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over North Korea at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Friday. The result also booked a place for the Matildas in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. The hosts struck early through defender Alanna Kennedy, teed up by Sam Kerr in the ninth minute. After a tense first half, captain Kerr doubled the lead in the 47th minute. North Korea, three-time Asian Cup champions, pulled one back in the 65th minute through Chae Un-Yong, setting up a nervy final half-hour. However, Australia's defence held firm against the North Korean attack, with goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold making some key saves.

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AFC Asian Cup: Australia vs North Korea
Australia's Sam Kerr and teammate Australia's Caitlin Foord celebrate following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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AFC Asian Cup: North Korea vs Australia
North Korea's Ri Ha, right, and Choe Il Son react following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026: Australia vs North Korea
Australia's goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold punches the ball clear of the goal during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026: North Korea vs Australia
North Korea's Chae Un Yong, right, reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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AFC Asia Cup Womens Soccer: Australia vs North Korea
Australia's Sam Kerr scores her team's second goal during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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AFC Asia Cup Womens Soccer: North Korea vs Australia
Australian supporters react during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia,. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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Womens Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match: Australia vs North Korea
Australia's Alanna Kennedy, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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Womens Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match: North Korea vs Australia
Australia's Alanna Kennedy attempts to block the shot on goal from North Korea's Hong Song Ok, right, during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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Womens Asian Cup Soccer Australia North Korea
North Korea's Chae Un Yong, left, and Australia's Kaitlyn Torpey battle for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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Womens Asian Cup Soccer North Korea Australia
Australia's Caitlin Foord, left, and North Korea's Ri Myong gum battle for the ball during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
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