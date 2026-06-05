Nepal Vs Bhutan, ACC Premier Cup: Ritshi Choden Becomes First Women's Cricketer To Be Dismissed Timed Out

Bhutan’s Ritshi Choden became the first woman in international cricket to be dismissed timed out
Following Nepal’s controversial appeal, the Cricket Association of Nepal issued a formal apology for the incident
Nepal secured a 51-run victory to top Group D, while Bhutan remains winless in the tournament
In a historic and highly controversial moment for women’s cricket, Bhutan’s Ritshi Choden has become the first batter in the history of the women’s international game to be dismissed timed out.
The incident unfolded during an ACC Premier Cup T20I in Mantin, Malaysia, when Choden failed to reach the crease within the mandatory 90-second window following the fall of her teammate’s wicket.
The drama began on the very first ball of Bhutan’s 114-run chase. After opener Ngawang Choden departed for a golden duck, Ritshi Choden was the incoming batter. Reports indicate she was not fully prepared, jogging toward the pitch while still carrying her helmet and gloves, and briefly pausing to converse with the square-leg umpire.
Sensing an opportunity, the Nepal fielders converged and appealed to the umpires, Sun Meng Yao and Ankita Guha. Despite the unusual circumstances, the umpires upheld the appeal, leaving Bhutan reeling at 0 for 2 after just one delivery.
Following the match—which Nepal eventually won by 51 runs to climb to the top of Group D—the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) took the rare step of issuing a formal apology. Recognizing the backlash, CAN expressed deep regret for their team's actions.
"The incident involving the timed-out dismissal of a Bhutanese batter during today's match does not reflect the values and spirit of cricket that the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) strives to uphold," CAN stated. "On behalf of the Cricket Association of Nepal, we extend our sincere apologies for the actions of our Women's National Team in this matter. While the dismissal was effected within the Laws of Cricket, we recognize that the spirit of the game extends beyond the written laws and must remain central to our conduct at all times."
CAN concluded, "As a developing cricketing nation, we place the utmost importance on sportsmanship, mutual respect, and fair play. We acknowledge that this incident has fallen short of those standards and regret any disappointment it may have caused. We convey our sincere apologies to Bhutan Cricket, the player concerned, and all relevant stakeholders. CAN remains firmly committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and the spirit of cricket, both on and off the field."
Ultimately, Bhutan’s chase never took off and they fell short of the 114-run target by 51 runs. The victory moved Nepal to the top of Group D with two wins from two matches, while Bhutan remain third, searching for their first win of the tournament.
What is a timed out dismissal in cricket?
A batter is given out timed out if they fail to be ready to receive the ball within 90 seconds (in T20Is) or 3 minutes (in Tests/ODIs) of the previous wicket falling.
Who can appeal for a timed out dismissal?
Only the fielding side can appeal for this dismissal to the umpires.
Does the incoming batter have to face the ball immediately?
The batter must be at the crease and prepared to face the delivery within the time limit; they do not necessarily have to face the first ball if it is the end of an over.
Are there exceptions to the time limit?
Umpires have the discretion to extend the time if there are exceptional circumstances, such as a genuine injury or equipment failure.
Has a timed out dismissal ever happened in international cricket?
Yes, it has occurred in both men's international cricket (Angelo Mathews in 2023) and, most recently, in women's international cricket (Ritshi Choden in 2026).
Does the spirit of the game play a role in this dismissal?
While it is a legal dismissal under the Laws of Cricket, it is often debated whether appealing for it aligns with the sport's traditions of fair play and sportsmanship.