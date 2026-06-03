India Vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF Women’s Championship: Blue Tigresses' Playing XIs To Be Out Soon From Margao

India women's team celebrate a goal against Bangladesh. X/IndianFootball

Welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final match at the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 as India take on Bhutan at the JNS stadium, Margao. The five-time champions India enters the knockout clash in a confident mood after finishing top of Group B. India began its campaign with an emphatic 11-0 victory over Maldives before convincingly blanking defending champions Bangladesh 3-0. Catch play-by-play updates from the India vs Bhutan, semi-final match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, right here

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