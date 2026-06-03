India Vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF Women’s Championship: Blue Tigresses' Playing XIs To Be Out Soon From Margao

India women's team celebrate a goal against Bangladesh. X/IndianFootball
Welcome to the live coverage of the semi-final match at the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 as India take on Bhutan at the JNS stadium, Margao. The five-time champions India enters the knockout clash in a confident mood after finishing top of Group B. India began its campaign with an emphatic 11-0 victory over Maldives before convincingly blanking defending champions Bangladesh 3-0. Catch play-by-play updates from the India vs Bhutan, semi-final match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, right here
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Bhutan Live Score, SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Live Streaming Info
When is the India vs Bhutan SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 semifinal?
The India vs Bhutan SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 semifinal will kick off at 8pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on June 3, Wednesday.
Where to watch India vs Bhutan SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 semifinal LIVE?
The India vs Bhutan SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 semifinal will be streamed on the FanCode platform.