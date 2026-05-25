Nepal Vs Bhutan Preview, SAFF Women's Championship 2026: Gorkhali Chelis Start Off Campaign In Margao

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, preview, timings, and squad details for the Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 Group A fixture, to be played at the JPN stadium

SAFF Womens Cship
Captains of the participating teams at the SAFF Women's C'ship posing with the trophy. Photo: X/IndianFootball
Summary of this article

  • Nepal take on Bhutan in Group A match at the SAFF Women's C'ship

  • Nepal are pooled in Group A with Bhutan and Sri Lanka

  • Nepal are the second-highest ranked side in the competition (87th) after India

Nepal national women's football team start off their SAFF Women's Championship 2026 campaign in Group A against Bhutan at the at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match will kick-off at 4:30pm IST and 4:45pm Nepali Standard time.

Both sides will look to get the victory in the opening fixture in the regional tournament. The Chelis enter the competition, having finished as the runners-up six times in past editions.

Nepal are pooled in Group A with Bhutan and Sri Lanka. The top two sides from the group will progress to the semis. Nepal are the second-highest ranked side in the competition (87th) after India, who are placed 69th in the FIFA Rankings.

First started in 2010, the SAFF Women’s Championship is now in its eighth edition.

Nepal Squad at SAFF Women's C'ship 2026

Goalkeepers: Anjila Tumbapo Subba (C), Anjana Rana Magar, Usha Nath

Defenders: Puja Rana, Gita Rana, Bimala BK, Hira Kumari Bhujel, Pratishya Chaudhary, Samikshaya Ghimire, Nisha Thokar, Sabina Chaudhary

Midfielders: Renuka Nagarkoti, Dipa Shahi, Preeti Rai, Saru Limbu, Birshana Chaudhary, Anita Basnet, Anita Lamjel, Anita KC

Related Content
The Blue Tigresses will play tonight in Margao. - X/IndianFootball
India women's national team players celebrating a goal. - | Photo: X/IndianFootball
India's Vishal Yadav celebrates after scoring against Bangladesh during their SAFF U20 Championship match on March 28, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
Representative image. - AP

Forwards: Rashmi Ghishing, Rekha Poudel, Purnima Rai, Mina Deuba

Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's C'ship 2026: Live Streaming

Q

When and what time will the Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 match start?

A

The Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Monday. The kick-off is at 4:30pm IST.

Q

Where to watch Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 match on TV & Online?

A

The Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 match will not be available for TV broadcast. However, one can live stream it on the FanCode app and website.

Fans in Nepal can watch the action on DGO as well.

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