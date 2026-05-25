Nepal Vs Bhutan Preview, SAFF Women's Championship 2026: Gorkhali Chelis Start Off Campaign In Margao

Nepal take on Bhutan in Group A match at the SAFF Women's C'ship
Nepal are pooled in Group A with Bhutan and Sri Lanka
Nepal are the second-highest ranked side in the competition (87th) after India
Nepal national women's football team start off their SAFF Women's Championship 2026 campaign in Group A against Bhutan at the at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match will kick-off at 4:30pm IST and 4:45pm Nepali Standard time.
Both sides will look to get the victory in the opening fixture in the regional tournament. The Chelis enter the competition, having finished as the runners-up six times in past editions.
Nepal are pooled in Group A with Bhutan and Sri Lanka. The top two sides from the group will progress to the semis. Nepal are the second-highest ranked side in the competition (87th) after India, who are placed 69th in the FIFA Rankings.
First started in 2010, the SAFF Women’s Championship is now in its eighth edition.
Nepal Squad at SAFF Women's C'ship 2026
Goalkeepers: Anjila Tumbapo Subba (C), Anjana Rana Magar, Usha Nath
Defenders: Puja Rana, Gita Rana, Bimala BK, Hira Kumari Bhujel, Pratishya Chaudhary, Samikshaya Ghimire, Nisha Thokar, Sabina Chaudhary
Midfielders: Renuka Nagarkoti, Dipa Shahi, Preeti Rai, Saru Limbu, Birshana Chaudhary, Anita Basnet, Anita Lamjel, Anita KC
Forwards: Rashmi Ghishing, Rekha Poudel, Purnima Rai, Mina Deuba
Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's C'ship 2026: Live Streaming
When and what time will the Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 match start?
The Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Monday. The kick-off is at 4:30pm IST.
Where to watch Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 match on TV & Online?
The Nepal vs Bhutan, SAFF Women's Championship 2026 match will not be available for TV broadcast. However, one can live stream it on the FanCode app and website.
Fans in Nepal can watch the action on DGO as well.