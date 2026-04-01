India 5-0 Bhutan Highlights, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 SF: Omang, Rohen Shine As Blue Colts Seal Final Spot

India vs Bhutan Highlights, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Semi-Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs BHU U20 football match at the National Football Stadium in Male, as India beat Bhutan 5-0 on April 1, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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India vs Bhutan live score SAFF U20 Championship 2026 semi-final
India's Vishal Yadav celebrates after scoring against Bangladesh during their SAFF U20 Championship match on March 28, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
Catch the highlights of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 semi-final between India and Bhutan at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. India thrashed Bhutan 5-0 to seal a place in the final. Omang Dodum opened the scoring in the fourth minute before setting up Md Arbash before the break. Rohen Singh scored twice before the hour-mark to put India firmly in control, but Malemngamba Singh Thokchom scored in stoppage time to complete the rout. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Bhutan U20 football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the SAFF U20 Championship semi-final between India and Bhutan. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: India U20 vs Bhutan U20

  • Series: SAFF U20 Championship 2026

  • Venue: National Football Stadium, Male, Maldives

  • Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

  • Time: 9:00 PM IST

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Bhutan SAFF U-20 Championship 2026 semi-final will be streamed live on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel. There will be no television broadcast of the game

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Other Age-Group Results

The India U23 side scored five past Bhutan in the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat (51', 81') scored a brace, while Ricky Meetei Haobam (44'), Tomba Singh Haobam (79'), and Muhammed Ajsal (85') netted one each.

After that, they suffered a 1-0 loss to Tajikistan in the title decider yesterday. Khaitov Azizbek scored in the ninth minute with a deflected strike past Mohan Raj.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: India Playing XI

Starting XI: Suraj Singh Aheibam (gk) (c), Jodric Abranches, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Omang Dodum, Md Abrash, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Ahongshangbam Samson, Yaipharemba Chingkham.

Bench: Alsabith Sulaiman Thekkekaramel, M.S. Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Aniket Yadav, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Thoungamba Singh Usham, Danny Meitei Laishram, Karish Soram, Tanbir Dey, Prashan Jajo, Pranav Sundarraman.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Bhutan Playing XI

Starting XI: Tandin Penjor (gk), Rinzin Dorji (c), Chogyel S Sherab, Ugyen Dorji, Ngawang Yoten, Kuenzang Dupthop Wangchuk, Sonam Dorji, Tandin Tsehwang, Dhendup Gyeltshen, Kelden Dorjee, Thinley Yezer.

Bench: Sherab Dorji, Kinga Wangchuk, Tashi Gyeltshen, Arpan Gurung, Tandin Phuntsho, Namdak Yudruk Tshering, Deychog Drakkar Dorji, Sidhanth Basnet, Kuenzang Rigzin Gyeltshen, Tshendu Jamtsho, Kinley Penjor, Tenzin Wangchuk.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: KO | IND 0-0 BHU

After the national anthems are sung and the hands are shaken, the players take their positions on the pitch. The referee blows his whistle, and India take the kick-off to get the second semi-final underway. Stay tuned for live updates!

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 3' IND 0-0 BHU

A brilliant attacking start from India. A ball into the box deflects off a Bhutanese defender's legs and finds its way to Abranches. The Dempo youngster takes a touch before pulling the trigger, but the shot flies over the bar.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 4' IND 1-0 BHU

Omang Dodum puts India ahead with a fine finish with just four minutes on the clock!! Bungson plays a long pass to Rohen on the right, who cuts it back nicely. Omang comes sliding in, connecting with the ball and sending it past Penjor to find the back of the net.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 8' IND 1-0 BHU

A brilliant chance for Vishal to double India's lead. He cut inside and attempted a deft flick, but it is deflected behind for a corner by Ugyen Dorji. The resulting corner leads to nothing.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 17' IND 1-0 BHU

A rare attack from Bhutan comes from a long ball from their own half. The awkward bounce fools the defender and finds a Bhutanese forward. Eventually, Dhendup takes a shot that is blocked by the defende, and Omang breaks at the other end, though it comes to nothing.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 27' IND 1-0 BHU

After a corner by India, Bhutan clear and break at the other end. The Dragon Boys do well to keep posession, and there's a cross into the box from the right. The defence clears, but only as far as Chogyel, whose cross is blocked. Omang breaks with pace, and he forces a good save from the goalkeeper with his shot.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 37' IND 1-0 BHU

Another swift move from India, with the ball being played to Rohen on the right. He plays a brilliant low cross towards Chingakham, but his shot is blocked.

Bhutan then, out of nowhere, almost score a Puskas-worthy goal. A terrible back-pass from Rohen is latched on to by a Bhutanese player – seems like it was Ugyen – who sees that Suraj is out of his line and lobs it from 35 yards out. It clatters against the crossbar and, luckily for India, drops right on the goal-line.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 44' IND 2-0 BHU

Arbash doubles India's lead right before half-time!! Omang checked his run into the box, waiting for support to arrive. He then plays a sumptous pass across the face of the goal that Arbash pokes into an empty net. This is Omang's fifth goal contribution in this tournament.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: HT | IND 2-0 BHU

After just a minute of added time, the referee blows his whistle to signal for half-time. The first half belonged to Oman Dodum, who followed his early strike with a terrific assist to set up Md Abrash. India, for now, are firmly in control of this tie.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 2nd Half | IND 2-0 BHU

With India in control, Bhutan get the second half underway. No changes at the break for either side. Meanwhile, the Blue Colts are immediately on attack, with Omang Dodum leading the charge.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 52' IND 2-0 BHU

India win a corner on the right, which is floated in towards the middle of the box. The flicked header reaches Rishikanta on the far post, and he goes for the acrobatic. However, the scissor kick flies way wide off the crossbar.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 56' IND 3-0 BHU

Rohen Singh increases India's lead even more with another brilliant team effort! Abrash does well to go past a Bhutanese defender before cutting it back across towards the other post, and Rohen blasts it past the goalkeeper to find the back of the net.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 57' IND 4-0 BHU

Not even a minute had passed on the clock, and Abrash and Rohen combine to breach the Bhutanese defence again!! Brilliant work by Abrash to find a surging through ball to set Rohen through, and the latter finds the bottom corner with a fine finish. This is turning into a rout now.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 68' IND 4-0 BHU

With time on their side, India are happy to sit back and let Bhutan have posession in the midfield. The Dragon Boys suddenly get a corner from Tandin, which India failt to clear properly. A through pass finds a Bhutanese player, and they have three attempts that are blocked by the defence. Nervy stuff from the Blue Colts!

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 77' IND 4-0 BHU

With the match pretty much a done and dusted deal, Bhutan are using this to give their fringe players some exposure. There's a change in between the sticks as Sherab Dorji comes on in place of Tandin Penjor. Meanwhile, India continue to recycle the ball in the Bhutanese half.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 87' IND 4-0 BHU

India almost add another late goal, with a long ball from the right towards the middle of the box. Tanbir Dey is there, but his jumping effort ricochetes off a defender and gets awaay from the danger area.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: 90+2' IND 5-0 BHU

Malemngamba Singh finds the back of the net in injury time!! After what seemed like a dozen chances that were wasted by the Blue Colts, the substitute finds the bottom corner with a superb finish that gives the goalkeeper no chance.

India vs Bhutan LIVE Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: FT | IND 5-0 BHU

The referee blows the final whistle to bring Bhutan's misery to an end. India finished with five goals, but they very well could have scored double that. Bhutan had a couple of chances, but they never threatened Suraj Singh's goal. India will now face Bangladesh in the final on April 3.

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