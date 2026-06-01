Turkiye Vs North Macedonia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Crescent-Stars Favourites In Istanbul Warm-Up
Turkiye vs North Macedonia Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Follow the play-by-play updates from the TUR vs MKD international friendly at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on June 1, 2026
Turkey's Arda Guler grabs the ball during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, March 26, 2026 | Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Turkiye and North Macedonia at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on Monday, June 1, 2026. Turkiye, led by big names such as Arda Guler and Can Uzun, are heavy favourites to triumph in tonight’s FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match. North Macedonia, on the other hand, will look to regroup after missing out on the World Cup and gain some momentum ahead of their Nations League qualifiers. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Turkiye vs North Macedonia match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Turkiye vs North Macedonia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details
Fixture: Turkiye vs North Macedonia
Series: FIFA International Friendly
Venue: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul
Date: Monday, June 1, 2026
Time: 11:00 PM IST
Turkiye vs North Macedonia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Turkiye’s friendly match against North Macedonia in Istanbul. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.