Turkiye Vs North Macedonia LIVE Score, International Friendly: Crescent-Stars Favourites In Istanbul Warm-Up

Turkey's Arda Guler grabs the ball during the 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Turkey and Romania, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, March 26, 2026 | Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Turkiye and North Macedonia at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul on Monday, June 1, 2026. Turkiye, led by big names such as Arda Guler and Can Uzun, are heavy favourites to triumph in tonight’s FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match. North Macedonia, on the other hand, will look to regroup after missing out on the World Cup and gain some momentum ahead of their Nations League qualifiers. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Turkiye vs North Macedonia match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jun 2026, 09:36:34 pm IST Turkiye vs North Macedonia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details Fixture: Turkiye vs North Macedonia

Series: FIFA International Friendly

Venue: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM IST