Felix Auger‑Aliassime Vs Alejandro Tabilo LIVE Score, French Open: Canadian Star Targets Maiden Roland-Garros QF

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men’s singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 men’s singles fourth-round clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Tabilo at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, June 1, 2026. Auger‑Aliassime, the highest‑ranked player left in the top half after Jannik Sinner’s exit, is the favourite to reach his maiden Roland-Garros quarter-final. Tabilo is also on a career-best run. The Chilean left-hander has impressed on clay so far, beating home favourite Moise Kouame in a marathon third-round battle. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo match right here. LIVE UPDATES 1 Jun 2026, 08:10:31 pm IST Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Felicitation For PSG Paris Saint-Germain players Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery come on the court with the side’s Ligue 1 trophy. They are followed by Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola carrying the UEFA Champions League trophy, following PSG’s win in the final over Arsenal on Saturday. 1 Jun 2026, 07:47:02 pm IST Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) 1 Jun 2026, 07:31:19 pm IST Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo

Series: French Open 2026

Venue: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 8:05 PM IST (tentative) 1 Jun 2026, 07:13:49 pm IST Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Welcome! Good evening, tennis fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Felix Auger-Aliassime’s fourth-round clash with Alejandro Tabilo. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and insights.