Felix Auger‑Aliassime Vs Alejandro Tabilo LIVE Score, French Open: Canadian Star Targets Maiden Roland-Garros QF
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo Live Score, French Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Roland-Garros fourth-round clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Tabilo at Court Philippe-Chatrier on June 1, 2026
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their third round men’s singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Welcome to our live coverage of the French Open 2026 men’s singles fourth-round clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alejandro Tabilo at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday, June 1, 2026. Auger‑Aliassime, the highest‑ranked player left in the top half after Jannik Sinner’s exit, is the favourite to reach his maiden Roland-Garros quarter-final. Tabilo is also on a career-best run. The Chilean left-hander has impressed on clay so far, beating home favourite Moise Kouame in a marathon third-round battle. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo match right here.
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Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Felicitation For PSG
Paris Saint-Germain players Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery come on the court with the side’s Ligue 1 trophy. They are followed by Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola carrying the UEFA Champions League trophy, following PSG’s win in the final over Arsenal on Saturday.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo LIVE Score, French Open 2026: Order of Play