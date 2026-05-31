Germany 0-0 Finland LIVE Score, International Friendly: Nationalelf Kick Off World Cup Warm-Up Game In Mainz

Germany vs Finland Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Follow the play-by-play updates from the GER vs FIN friendly match at Mewa Arena in Mainz on May 31, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Updated on:
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Germany vs Finland Live Score FIFA International Friendly May 2026 GER v FIN
Germany’s Florian Wirtz, left, and Joshua Kimmich attend a training session in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Thursday May 28, 2026, ahead of the World Cup tournament. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly match between Germany and Finland at Mewa Arena in Mainz on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Germany enter the fixture on a seven-match winning streak. Julian Nagelsmann’s side will be led by the attacking trio of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Florian Wirtz in tonight’s FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match. Finland, meanwhile, are the underdogs tonight and have not won against Germany in their five meetings since 1999. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Germany vs Finland friendly match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: 8’ GER 0-0 FIN

A brilliant save from Hradecky to deny Undav!! The Stuttgart forward was found by a low cross from Brown, and he takes a decent first-time shot that is destined for the back of the goal. It takes a slight touch off the defender before Hradecky makes a stunning save.

Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: 5’ GER 0-0 FIN

It has been a brilliant start by Germany, who are pressing ahead in numbers, pushing Finland deep into their own half. Looks like it’s going to be a long night for the visitors the way the match has started.

Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: KO | GER 0-0 FIN

After the national anthems, the players take their position on the pitch. Germany, in their away green kit, take the kick off and get tonight’s friendly match underway.

Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Finland Playing XI

Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Germany Playing XI

Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details

  • Fixture: Germany vs Finland

  • Series: FIFA International Friendly

  • Venue: Mewa Arena, Mainz

  • Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

  • Time: 12:15 AM IST (June 1)

Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the international friendly between Germany and Finland. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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