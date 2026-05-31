Germany 0-0 Finland LIVE Score, International Friendly: Nationalelf Kick Off World Cup Warm-Up Game In Mainz

Germany’s Florian Wirtz, left, and Joshua Kimmich attend a training session in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Thursday May 28, 2026, ahead of the World Cup tournament. | Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly match between Germany and Finland at Mewa Arena in Mainz on Sunday, May 31, 2026. Germany enter the fixture on a seven-match winning streak. Julian Nagelsmann’s side will be led by the attacking trio of Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Florian Wirtz in tonight’s FIFA World Cup 2026 warm-up match. Finland, meanwhile, are the underdogs tonight and have not won against Germany in their five meetings since 1999. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Germany vs Finland friendly match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jun 2026, 12:25:30 am IST Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: 8’ GER 0-0 FIN A brilliant save from Hradecky to deny Undav!! The Stuttgart forward was found by a low cross from Brown, and he takes a decent first-time shot that is destined for the back of the goal. It takes a slight touch off the defender before Hradecky makes a stunning save.

1 Jun 2026, 12:23:14 am IST Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: 5’ GER 0-0 FIN It has been a brilliant start by Germany, who are pressing ahead in numbers, pushing Finland deep into their own half. Looks like it’s going to be a long night for the visitors the way the match has started.

1 Jun 2026, 12:16:56 am IST Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: KO | GER 0-0 FIN After the national anthems, the players take their position on the pitch. Germany, in their away green kit, take the kick off and get tonight’s friendly match underway.

31 May 2026, 11:33:36 pm IST Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Finland Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huuhkajat (@huuhkajat)

31 May 2026, 11:33:36 pm IST Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Germany Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by German Football (@germanfootball_dfb)

31 May 2026, 11:14:12 pm IST Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details Fixture: Germany vs Finland

Series: FIFA International Friendly

Venue: Mewa Arena, Mainz

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time: 12:15 AM IST (June 1)