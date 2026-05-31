Germany 0-0 Finland LIVE Score, International Friendly: Nationalelf Kick Off World Cup Warm-Up Game In Mainz

Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: 8’ GER 0-0 FIN
A brilliant save from Hradecky to deny Undav!! The Stuttgart forward was found by a low cross from Brown, and he takes a decent first-time shot that is destined for the back of the goal. It takes a slight touch off the defender before Hradecky makes a stunning save.
Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: 5’ GER 0-0 FIN
It has been a brilliant start by Germany, who are pressing ahead in numbers, pushing Finland deep into their own half. Looks like it’s going to be a long night for the visitors the way the match has started.
Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: KO | GER 0-0 FIN
After the national anthems, the players take their position on the pitch. Germany, in their away green kit, take the kick off and get tonight’s friendly match underway.
Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Finland Playing XI
Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Germany Playing XI
Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Match Details
Fixture: Germany vs Finland
Series: FIFA International Friendly
Venue: Mewa Arena, Mainz
Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time: 12:15 AM IST (June 1)
Germany vs Finland LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the international friendly between Germany and Finland. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.