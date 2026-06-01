Norway Vs Sweden LIVE Score, International Friendly: Haaland And Odegaard Headline Nordic Derby In Oslo

Norway’s Erling Haaland, right, and head coach Stale Solbakken celebrate after the 2026 World Cup Group I qualifier soccer match between Italy and Norway in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Norway and Sweden at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Monday, June 1, 2026. Norway come into the match unbeaten in their last six Nordic derby matches against Sweden. Erling Haaland’s prolific scoring and Martin Odegaard’s creativity will be key for the Lions in tonight’s fixture. Sweden, on the other hand, are on a three‑match winning streak after playoff victories over Ukraine and Poland. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Norway vs Sweden match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Norway vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Fixture
Fixture: Norway vs Sweden
Series: FIFA International Friendly
Venue: Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo
Date: Monday, June 1, 2026
Time: 10:30 PM IST
Norway vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Norway’s friendly match against Sweden in Oslo. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.