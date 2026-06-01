Norway Vs Sweden LIVE Score, International Friendly: Haaland And Odegaard Headline Nordic Derby In Oslo

Norway vs Sweden Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the NOR vs SWE international friendly at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on June 1, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
Norway vs Sweden live score FIFA International Friendly June 2026 NOR v SWE
Norway’s Erling Haaland, right, and head coach Stale Solbakken celebrate after the 2026 World Cup Group I qualifier soccer match between Italy and Norway in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Norway and Sweden at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Monday, June 1, 2026. Norway come into the match unbeaten in their last six Nordic derby matches against Sweden. Erling Haaland’s prolific scoring and Martin Odegaard’s creativity will be key for the Lions in tonight’s fixture. Sweden, on the other hand, are on a three‑match winning streak after playoff victories over Ukraine and Poland. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Norway vs Sweden match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Norway vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Fixture

  • Fixture: Norway vs Sweden

  • Series: FIFA International Friendly

  • Venue: Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo

  • Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

  • Time: 10:30 PM IST

Norway vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Norway’s friendly match against Sweden in Oslo. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories