Norway Vs Sweden LIVE Score, International Friendly: Haaland And Odegaard Headline Nordic Derby In Oslo

Norway’s Erling Haaland, right, and head coach Stale Solbakken celebrate after the 2026 World Cup Group I qualifier soccer match between Italy and Norway in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Norway and Sweden at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Monday, June 1, 2026. Norway come into the match unbeaten in their last six Nordic derby matches against Sweden. Erling Haaland’s prolific scoring and Martin Odegaard’s creativity will be key for the Lions in tonight’s fixture. Sweden, on the other hand, are on a three‑match winning streak after playoff victories over Ukraine and Poland. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Norway vs Sweden match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jun 2026, 09:00:44 pm IST Norway vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly: Fixture Fixture: Norway vs Sweden

Series: FIFA International Friendly

Venue: Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo

Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

Time: 10:30 PM IST