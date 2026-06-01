Ice Hockey World Championships: Finland Beat Switzerland 1-0 In Extra-Time To Lift Title
Finland won the ice hockey world championship for the fifth time on Sunday, beating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime. The Buffalo Sabres’ Konsta Helenius scored the gold-winning goal 10:42 into overtime. The 20-year-old Helenius netted from the right circle, beating Switzerland goaltender Leonardo Genoni with his team’s 28th shot on goal. Finland netminder Justus Annunen shut out Switzerland with 22 saves. Finland also won in 1995, 2011, 2019 and 2022.
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