Ice Hockey World Championships: Finland Beat Switzerland 1-0 In Extra-Time To Lift Title

Finland won the ice hockey world championship for the fifth time on Sunday, beating Switzerland 1-0 in overtime. The Buffalo Sabres’ Konsta Helenius scored the gold-winning goal 10:42 into overtime. The 20-year-old Helenius netted from the right circle, beating Switzerland goaltender Leonardo Genoni with his team’s 28th shot on goal. Finland netminder Justus Annunen shut out Switzerland with 22 saves. Finland also won in 1995, 2011, 2019 and 2022.

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Finland vs Switzerland Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final-1
Finland players celebrate with trophy after winning the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match against Switzerland, in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-Joonas Korpisalo
Finland's goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match against Switzerland, in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final 2026
The Switzerland players are dejected after losing the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match against Finland in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-Konsta Helenius
Finland's Konsta Helenius, scorer of the game winning goal, celebrates with the trophy after the gold medal ice hockey match between Finland and Switzerland at the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-
The Switzerland players are dejected after losing the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match against Finland in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-Konsta Helenius
Finland's Konsta Helenius, center, celebrates after scoring the winning goal in extra time in the gold medal ice hockey match between Finland and Switzerland at the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: Andreas Becker/Keystone via AP
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-Leonardo Genoni
Switzerland goaltender Leonardo Genoni concedes the winning goal from Finland's Konsta Helenius in overtime during the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland in Zurich. | Photo: Claudio Thoma/Keystone via AP
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-Konsta Helenius
Finland's Konsta Helenius, second right, scores his side's opening goal during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-Roman Josi
Switzerland's Roman Josi (90) challenges for the puck with Finland's Ville Heinola (41) during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-
Finland's Konsta Helenius in action during the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Finland vs Switzerland Mens Ice Hockey World Championship final-Jesse Puljujarvi
Finland's Jesse Puljujarvi (13) tries to score past Switzerland's goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni (63) during overtime in the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship final match between Switzerland and Finland, in Zurich, Switzerland. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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