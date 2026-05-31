Donald Trump Sends Back Deal to Iran for Revision, Demands Tougher Terms on Uranium and Hormuz

As per The New York Times, Trump's proposed changes centre on two areas: the handling of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium and the precise terms around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The current draft memorandum of understanding includes a commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but contains no specific concessions beyond that. A 60-day window for further negotiations on nuclear commitments and sanctions relief is built into the framework, with the disposal of enriched uranium the first item on that agenda.