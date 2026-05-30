Aryna Sabalenka Vs Daria Kasatkina, French Open 2026: Top Seed Powers Through In Straight-Set Victory

Aryna Sabalenka stormed past Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5 in their French Open 2026 third‑round clash at Court Suzanne‑Lenglen on Saturday, progressing to the Round of 16. Sabalenka made a brilliant start, handing Kasatkina a bagel in the first set that ended in less than half an hour. The Australian challenger fought back in the second set, winning the first two games and unsettling Sabalenka. After being neck and neck at five-all, Sabalenka powered through in the last two games to clinch the contest. The world No. 1, in search of her maiden Roland-Garros title, moved to the fourth round, where she will face Naomi Osaka.

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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open tennis tournament 2026 highlights
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates winning the third round women's singles tennis match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open tennis tournament 2026
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates winning the third round women's singles tennis match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open tennis tournament 2026
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Daria Kasatkina of Australia during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus cools herself during a break of the third round women's singles tennis match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts as she plays against Daria Kasatkina of Australia during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open
Daria Kasatkina of Australia returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open 2026
Daria Kasatkina of Australia reacts as she plays against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open tennis
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Daria Kasatkina of Australia during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Daria Kasatkina French Open tennis 2026
Daria Kasatkina of Australia reacts as she plays against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Daria Kasatkina French Open 2026
Daria Kasatkina of Australia cools herself with ice during the break of the third round women's singles tennis match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Aryna Sabalenka French Open tennis tournament 2026
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to Daria Kasatkina of Australia during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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