Aryna Sabalenka Vs Daria Kasatkina, French Open 2026: Top Seed Powers Through In Straight-Set Victory
Aryna Sabalenka stormed past Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 7-5 in their French Open 2026 third‑round clash at Court Suzanne‑Lenglen on Saturday, progressing to the Round of 16. Sabalenka made a brilliant start, handing Kasatkina a bagel in the first set that ended in less than half an hour. The Australian challenger fought back in the second set, winning the first two games and unsettling Sabalenka. After being neck and neck at five-all, Sabalenka powered through in the last two games to clinch the contest. The world No. 1, in search of her maiden Roland-Garros title, moved to the fourth round, where she will face Naomi Osaka.
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