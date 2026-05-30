US-Iran Ceasefire Deal Nears, But Key Differences Remain Over Hormuz, Nuclear Issue

Trump held a White House Situation Room meeting to review a proposed 60-day ceasefire extension but stopped short of approving the deal.
The US wants Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons as part of the agreement.
Iran rejected Trump's conditions, saying talks are still underway and that Tehran will judge Washington by actions, not promises.
The United States and Iran appear to be edging closer to an agreement aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire in West Asia and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, though key issues remain unresolved and both sides continue to negotiate the details.
US President Donald Trump convened a high-level meeting with his national security advisers in the White House Situation Room on Friday to consider a proposed deal that would extend the current ceasefire by 60 days while fresh talks are held on Iran’s nuclear programme. Ahead of the meeting, Trump said he was preparing to make a “final determination” on the proposal.
However, according to AP, a senior US administration official later said the roughly two-hour meeting concluded without a decision. According to the official, Trump will only approve an agreement that meets his “red lines” and effectively curbs Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
In a social media post, Trump outlined his conditions for any deal, insisting that Iran must permanently abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons. He also demanded the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for unrestricted international shipping and the removal of all sea mines.
“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions,” Trump wrote, adding that ships stranded by what he described as an “unprecedented Naval Blockade” would soon be able to return home.
The proposed agreement follows reports that US and Iranian negotiators had reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding to maintain the ceasefire while broader negotiations continue.
Iran, however, pushed back against suggestions that a final deal had been reached. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said talks were still ongoing and stressed that Tehran would not accept conditions imposed by foreign powers.
“Tehran has said goodbye to the language of ‘must’ 47 years ago. None of the Western parties can use the language of ‘must’ when they talk about the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Baghaei said.
He also described the US maritime measures as illegal and said Iran would judge Washington by its actions rather than its statements.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf echoed that position, saying Tehran had “no trust in guarantees or words” from the United States. “No step will be taken before the other side acts,” he said, underscoring the deep mistrust that continues to cloud negotiations.
While both sides appear committed to preserving the ceasefire that took effect in April, major questions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme and the long-term framework for peace remain unresolved. Negotiators are expected to continue discussions in the coming days.