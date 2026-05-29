India May Mandate Diesel-Isobutanol Blend For Trucks This Year

Operational and Environmental Impact

Isobutanol is technically superior to ethanol for diesel engines. Unlike ethanol, which tends to separate when mixed with diesel, isobutanol blends homogeneously and is less corrosive, meaning existing truck engines require no major modifications for low-level blends. Environmentally, the addition of this oxygenate promotes more complete combustion. Studies indicate that diesel-isobutanol blends can significantly cut particulate matter (smoke) and carbon monoxide emissions, directly addressing air quality concerns associated with heavy traffic.